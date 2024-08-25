DWTS Champ Confirms Split From Boyfriend 1 Year After Birth of Daughter

Season 20 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Rumer Willis is no longer dating Derek Richard Thomas.

Willis was asked if she and Thomas were still together during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on August 22.

“Nope. I am single momming it and coparenting,” she responded. “I’m so grateful for Lou She is the best thing in my life and I’m forever grateful 1 was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life,” she added.

Willis and Thomas started dating sometime in 2022. They welcomed a daughter named Louetta on April 18, 2023.

Rumer Willis Deleted Nearly all Traces of Derek Richard Thomas From Social Media

Perhaps one thing that tipped fans off to Willis’ split was the fact that she removed almost all pictures and mentions of him from her Instagram feed.

Then, on August 16, Willis celebrated her 36th birthday. She posted a tribute to her daughter on her special day and made no mention of Thomas.

“My tiny girl you are every birthday wish I’ve ever had come true. You are my soulmate and the love of my life. This last year has been so wild and challenging and beautiful and you are such a light. I am so grateful for you,” Willis’ Instagram caption read, in part.

“I’m letting go of everything and anything that no longer serves me Setting an intention through prayer for this next trip around the [sun] to be delighted and surprised by magic every day. To remember who I am, loving all parts of me unconditionally. To continue walking this path I have set upon and see what I discover along the way. The wild, the messy, the strange, the wonderful,” she continued.

“Just you and me kid, it’s all magic. I’m so lucky I get to share life with you,” she added.

Meanwhile, Thomas still has photos of Willis on his Instagram feed.

Derek Richard Thomas & Rumer Willis Were Together as Recently as June 2024

In an interview on the “Bathroom Chronicles” podcast in February 2023, Willis opened up about her relationship with Thomas for the first time.

She revealed that the first time that she and Thomas met, he was dating someone else. It wasn’t until his relationship ended that he and Willis went on their first date. The two really hit it off and ended up getting really close.

“There was just a part of it where I was like, ‘this is my best friend,'” Willis said on the podcast.

She’d go on to write very romantic posts about Thomas on Instagram, and even referred to him as her “favorite human” in a now-deleted post.

Interestingly, on June 16, Thomas took to Instagram to share a note that Willis wrote him in honor of Father’s Day.

“‘Derek, Lou is so lucky to have a papa that loves her so much. I am so grateful she has a dad that encourages and helps to cultivate her sense of wonder and play and teaches her it’s okay to get dirty and run barefoot in the grass. Happy Fathers Day. Love your girls,'” it read.

