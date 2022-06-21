DWTS Champ Rumer Willis Shares Throwback Photos of Bruce Willis After Aphasia Diagnosis

Actor Bruce Willis has stepped away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia. The announcement came by way of a joint statement from his family.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that,” the statement posted to social media on March 30, 2022 read, in part.

Aphasia is defined as “a disorder that affects how you communicate,” according to the Mayo Clinic, and is fairly common, affecting more than 200,000 patients in the United States every year. A patient suffering from aphasia will have trouble speaking and understanding language.

On Father’s Day, Bruce’s daughter, “Dancing With the Stars” champ Rumer Willis shared a post in honor of her dad. Bruce’s wife, Emma Hemming, also shared a post in honor of Bruce.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rumer Said That it’s a ‘Privilege’ to Be Bruce’s Daughter

In a touching tribute to her “daddio,” Rumer shared some throwback photos of him on Instagram.

“What a privilege it is every day to be your daughter. I love you so much. You are the coolest cat in town,” Rumer captioned the post, which included three old photos of Bruce.

In the first photo, a young Bruce is standing on a beach with his daughter sitting on his shoulders. In the next picture, Bruce is slouching on a couch next to his daughter, who appears to be about 5-months-old in the shot.

The third photo is of a laid back Bruce with his daughter once again on his shoulders. The two appear to be standing in a wooded area with tall trees in the background.

Rumer has been more open about sharing memories she’s made with her dad over the years in the weeks following his family’s announcement.

“I love you Daddio, to the [moon] and Back. Thank you for teaching me to be so silly. I love laughing with you,” she captioned a post uploaded on April 1, 2022.

Rumer shared a few other photos, including one with the caption “girl dad” and another with “papa.”

On May 24, 2022, Rumer shared that she’d been playing the guitar for her dad.

“Out of practice but trying to play some tunes for my Daddio,” she captioned a photo of herself holding the instrument.

Bruce’s Family Honored Him on Father’s Day

Bruce is a dad of five daughters. He shares Rumer, Scout and Tallulah with his ex-wife Demi Moore, and Evelyn and Mabel with his wife Emma Hemming.

Hemming shared a photo of Bruce with Evelyn and Mabel in honor of Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to this fun, loving, generous, big hearted girl dad. We simply adore you,” she captioned the snap.

Bruce’s daughter Tallulah also shared a sweet tribute to her dad, writing, “you showed me how to love people from a smile, that strength resides in the self possessed goofball, taught me this neat way to make your arms grow and lengthen to hold as many people as possible close and cozy. you are by far my coolest friend,” on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Scout shared some Father’s Day posts to her Instagram Stories.

