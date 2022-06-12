DWTS Champ Says She’s Been Called ‘Ugly’ on Social Media

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ shared a serious message on her Instagram Stories after she received some less-than-pleasant comments on social media.

Rumer Willis, who took home the Mirror Ball Trophy alongside her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy in 2015, often shares all kinds of posts to her social media accounts, from photos to videos, and everything in between. However, being a celebrity with an active Instagram account isn’t always fun and games — and Willis reached a point where she felt that she had to say something to those who leave her “nasty” comments.

On Saturday, June 4, 2022, Willis spoke out to anyone who felt the need to post negativity on her account and asked them nicely to “refrain” from doing so. She made a candid post to share on her Instagram Stories signed with two xx’s and her nickname, “RU.”

Willis Shared Some of the Hurtful Things That People Have Said to Her on Social Media

While Willis does seem to have a strong fan base and her posts are usually filled with positivity, she has had some not-so-nice comments come through. In fact, she said that people have actually told her that she’s “ugly” and have told her that she’s not a good singer.

“And for the people who feel the need to take time to write nasty comments on my lives or posts telling me I’m ugly or sing badly or make weird faces or any other unkind words, I really just loving (sic) ask to please refrain. Pause and remember I’m a human being with feelings and although I’m on the otherside (sic) of a screen, it’s still hurtful,” Willis wrote.

“I share myself and my music as vulnerably as I can and I want to create a space where that is held with at the very least the most basic levels of respect and human decency and at most a safe place for everyone who chooses to be there,” she added.

Music is an important part of Willis’ life and she has shared some of her vocals as well as instrument playing with fans. On May 24, 2022, she shared that she was “out of practice” but playing the guitar for her dad, actor Bruce Willis.

Willis Shared a Video of Herself Singing With Derek Richards Thomas

Just days before her message to haters was posted to her Instagram Stories, Willis shared a video of herself performing “How Many Years” with musician Derek Richard Thomas.

“Was so lovely getting a chance to sing this tune, it’s one of my favorites. I hope you all enjoy,” she captioned the post.

The majority of the comments on the post were positive.

“Beautiful and hauntingly sad song! But the voices together… perfection,” one person wrote.

“Rumer! You are fantastic! Damn! You dance like dream AND you sing like a dream! (P. S. Your hair looks so gorgeous),” another comment read.

“Didnt know you can sing Rumer!!” a third Instagram user added.

“Please record together. Your voices blend perfectly. Like Stevie, your harmony makes the song. I wish I could buy this,” someone else commented.

