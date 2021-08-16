‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2021: Rumored Celebrity Contestants For Season 30

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” premieres for season 30 on September 20, 2021. Because that date is getting closer, more rumors are emerging about who fans might see in the ballroom during the upcoming season.

The official cast list for 2021 has not been announced, but there are rumors about who might be appearing in the ballroom. Some sources have reported that the new cast might include another “Bachelorette” and some controversial celebrities.

Read on to learn more about the casting rumors for the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

One Country Star May Appear

According to OK! Magazine, there are quite a few rumored names coming to light. A source told the magazine that the producers are “working overtime to get the perfect cast.”

Some of the top contenders to be on the show, according to OK!’s source, are country singer LeAnn Rimes, Luann de Lesseps of “Real Housewives” fame and actress Fran Drescher. These rumors seem to have been founded in reality, as Drescher, “The Nanny” actress, told Extra that she was approached by the show, though she has chosen not to move forward with the opportunity.

“Yes, they did ask me, but I’m way too busy and clumsy,” she told Extra.

Rumored Cast Includes ‘Bachelor’ Nation Cast Members

There are quite a few members of “Bachelor” nation that are said to have been approached or who have said they would like to be on the cast of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30. Though there have been back-to-back “Bachelorette” winners, it’s still possible there will be a “Bachelorette” back in the ballroom to try to keep the tradition alive.

First, recent “Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams said that she would love to be on the show, according to Extra.

According to Showbiz CheatSheet, pro dancer Cheryl Burke called for producers to take a pause on casting members of Bachelor Nation after the back-to-back wins, but Heavy reported in March that Burke wants to see “Bachelorette” winner Zac Clark on the dance floor.

Some Expect to See a Controversial Figure in the Ballroom

Another celebrity who has expressed interest in joining the cast is actor Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin, who has been accused of faking her Spanish heritage, according to OK! magazine.

According to OK!, Meghan McCain was also possibly approached, “but her departure from ‘The View’, which is the same network, has made that more complicated.”

In February 2021, UFC fighter Kamaru Usman told TMZ Sports that he would love a chance to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy and thinks he would have a good chance of bringing it home.

“I do my thing!” he said. “I do my thing! That’s the thing with me, I understand that practice makes perfect and I’m disciplined enough to be able to train at it. So anything, if I need to work at it, do the moves, learn ’em, boom! I’m in there! I can get down.”

Sharna Burgess’s boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, is also a person who has been rumored to want to be on the show or be in talks for the upcoming season. He was originally supposed to compete on season 29 of the show, Heavy reported in March. Pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd told Hollywood Life she wants Green to join the show.

