DWTS Cast Member Announces They’re Expecting a Baby!

Big things are happening for “Dancing With the Stars” cast member and Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte — he and his wife Kayla Rae Reid are expecting baby No. 3.

Ryan Lochte & Wife Kayla Rae Reid Announced They’re Expecting In a Video With Their Other 2 Children

In an Instagram video of Lochte and Reid on the beach with their two children, Caiden and Liv, set to Tim Halperin’s cover of “Always Be My Baby,” the Olympic swimmer and his wife announced that they are expecting their third child.

“Lochte baby No. 3 on the way, in June again of course!” wrote Reid over footage of her showing off her baby bump and a quick clip of the ultrasound.

Lochte, who finished in seventh place on “Dancing With the Stars” season 23 with his partner Cheryl Burke, married Reid in 2018. He told People at the time that the former Playboy Playmate has been there for him “100 percent” through all his ups and downs.

“No matter what has happened, Kayla’s been there to pick me up. She’s just been there 100 percent and I owe everything to her,” said Lochte.

This Will Be Lochte & Reid’s 3rd Baby Born in June

Lochte and Reid’s son Caiden actually acted as ring bearer for the wedding; he was born the year before, on June 8, 2017. At the time, Lochte wrote on Instagram, “Never seen a miracle happen before. Until this morning at 5:46 a.m. when CAIDEN ZANE LOCHTE was born. Seven lbs 14 oz, 22 inches. Can’t stop crying from tears of joy. Dream come true!”

And as Reid wrote on their announcement for baby No. 3, “in June again, of course.” Caiden was born in June 2017 and then two years later, Liv was born June 17, 2019.

When Liv was born, Lochte posted a photo of himself with toddler Caiden holding Liv and wrote, “Miracle #2 witnessed. Liv Rae Lochte was born today at 10:20am. 7lbs 8oz. At 20inch long. She is perfect in every way!”

Lochte is a 12-time Olympic medal-winning swimmer, taking gold in six events across four Olympic games. In addition to “Dancing With the Stars,” he has appeared on “Celebrity Big Brother,” “30 Rock,” “Family Guy,” “Celebrity Family Feud” and his own reality show on E! titled “What Would Ryan Lochte Do?”

Now in 2023, in addition to becoming a father for a third time, the swimmer is returning to TV on Peacock’s new reality show “The Traitors,” which is a “psychological reality series” hosted by actor Alan Cumming, according to the Peacock press release.

Set in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands and based on the wildly popular Dutch series of the same name, 5-time Emmy-nominated Alan Cumming plays host to twenty larger-than-life personalities (including reality A-listers and America’s best game players) who come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000. The catch? Three of the contestants coined “the traitors” will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined “the faithful.”

The celebrity contestants include Arie Luyendyk Jr. (“The Bachelor/ette”), Brandi Glanville (RHOBH), Cirie Fields (“Survivor”), Cody Calafiore (“Big Brother”), Kate Chastain (“Below Deck”), Kyle Cooke (“Summer House”), Rachel Reilly (“Big Brother”), Reza Farahan (“Shahs of Sunset”), Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (“Survivor”) and Lochte. There are also 10 contestants who are newbies to reality TV.

All 10 episodes of “The Traitors” drop on Thursday, January 12, 2023 on Peacock.