DWTS Judge’s Ex Might Be Ready to Start a Family

The ex-boyfriend of a “Dancing With the Stars” judge has a girlfriend and things seem to be going well for him.

Julianne Hough split from Ryan Seacrest in 2013 after three years together. The pair remained friends over the years, however, and, in March 2022, Hough went on Seacrest’s radio show. Hough and her brother Derek Hough visited Seacrest to promote their ABC special “Step Into… the Movies.”

“Jules, just to start, [my cohosts] Sisanie and Tanya have been asking me if this is awkward for me. And I said, ‘Not at all because we’re friends,'” Seacrest said on the March 4, 2022, episode of “On Air With Ryan Seacrest,” according to Us Weekly.

Julianne agreed. “We’re friends! We chat [a lot],” she said on the show. Both Julianne and Seacrest are in different places in their lives but it’s possible that the “Live With Kelly and Ryan” star is ready to settle down and start a family, nearly a decade after his split from Julianne.

Seacrest & His Girlfriend Have Gone Public

It’s no secret that Seacrest is a private guy who generally doesn’t flaunt his romantic relationships on social media or otherwise.

Three months after having Julianne on his radio show, Seacrest, 47, and his girlfriend Aubrey Paige, 23, made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix special, “Halftime.” It is believed that the two started dating sometime in 2021, according to People magazine.

A source told Us Weekly that Seacrest may be getting ready to settle down and it’s possible that he feels that Paige is the one.

“Ryan is increasingly confident he and Aubrey have what it takes for the long term. He’s trying not to get too far ahead of himself, it’s still relatively early days after all, but the fact he was willing to go red carpet official was a big step,” the source told the outlet.

“At some point in the not to distant future, he wants to settle down and start a family. He wouldn’t be dating anyone who didn’t have that long term potential,” the source continued.

Julianne’s Divorce Was Recently Finalized

After her split from Seacrest, Julianne went on to date NHL player Brooks Laich. The two wed in 2017 but in 2020, Julianne filed for divorce.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward,” the two said in a joint statement at the time of their split.

According to Entertainment Tonight, their divorce was finalized in June 2022.

In an interview with Women’s Health in 2019, Julianne opened up about a transformation that she went through. She also came out as bisexual and said that she shared such with her then-husband.

“I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised,” Julianne told the outlet. A year later, however, she filed for divorce.

Julianne has been linked to model Charlie Wilson for almost a year, according to People magazine.

