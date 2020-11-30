Ryan Seacrest’s Famous Ex-Girlfriend Talks Breakup

Tonight marks the airing of the 2020 Disney Holiday Singalong Special, which will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest. In a recent interview, one of Seacrest’s ex-girlfriends opened up about their breakup.

Julianne Hough recently filed for divorce from her husband Brooks Laich, and she has recently opened up about feeling lost amidst everything. She also spoke on the Instagram Live conversation about one of her previous relationships shaping what she wanted out of her life and her career.

Many fans believe that she was referring to her relationship with Ryan Seacrest, as the time frame matches up.

Hough Said Her High-Profile Relationship Shaped Her Needs & Desires

During the conversation with influencer Valeria Lipovetsky, Hough talked about her relationship with a celebrity in 2013.

“It was 2013 and I had just gotten out of a relationship that was very high profile,” she told the influencer. “I was on private planes and yachts and living in a very, very well-off house and my life was pretty different from where I grew up.”

She said she wanted to be able to give herself those things based on her own work.

“I had just gotten out of that relationship because I wanted to create that for myself because I kind of felt like I didn’t deserve it,” she shared.

Hough and Seacrest broke up in 2013. They had been together for two years.

Hough Shared That She Struggled Following the Breakup

The former-Dancing With the Stars pro shared that she had a hard time following her breakup from the celebrity who many believe was Ryan Seacrest. She said she had no friends her own age and she needed to figure out how to be around people her age, which included a trip to Coachella.

“During that year, it was kind of my wild year of abandon and freedom and I realized that the pendulum swing went from one side to the extreme,” she said. “I was like, ‘OK, there’s got to be something int he middle where I can find fulfillment without having to be so dynamic and extreme.”

Hough recently took to Instagram stories to talk about her views on romantic love, platonic love and her divorce.

“The truth is – love exists in so much more than just a romantic partner,” she wrote. “Love is everything around you. And I hope you learn how to open your eyes to that. I hope you find love in every aspect of your life. I hope you find it tucked into early morning sunrises and the smell of your favorite places. I hope you find it strung between the laughter you share with your friends.”

The quote is attributed to writer Bianca Sparacino and goes on to talk about falling in love with growth, change, and the beauty in making a mess and mistakes.

“I hope you find love in places that were once void of it, in places within yourself that you could have been softer to, kinder to, in the past. Because if there is one thing I have learned, it is that love is so much more than a boy, or a girl, who holds your heart. Love is everything around you. It is everything,” the quote concludes.

Hough added in a caption, “Love is EVERYTHING.”

Ryan Seacrest will host the Disney Holiday Singalong on Monday, November 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

READ NEXT: Disney Holiday Sing-a-Long 2020 Performers Lineup