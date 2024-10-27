DWTS Pro Hard Launches New Boyfriend

Popular “Dancing With the Stars” pro Rylee Arnold has hard launched her new relationship. She is dating USC football tight end, Walker Lyons.

“Is this a hard launch??” Arnold, 19, coyly captioned an Instagram post on October 27. Lyons also shared the post on his Instagram Stories.

Arnold included some fun photos from a recent football game that she attended. In the first photo, Arnold cuddled into Lyons on the field as he put his arm around her. In the next slide, Arnold was sitting in the stands, cheering on her guy. She shared a few more snaps from the outing, which she attended with her sister, Brynley Arnold.

Rylee Arnold’s DWTS Family Is Supporting Her New Romance

Shortly after Arnold shared her Instagram launch, some of her “Dancing With the Stars” family commented on the post.

“It’s not a soft launch!!! That’s for sure,” wrote ballroom pro, Alan Bersten.

“I CANNOT GET OVER YOU TWO,” said Arnold’s older sister and former DWTS pro, Lindsay Arnold.

“So happy about this hard launch!!!!!” added pro Jenna Johnson.

“ITS HAPPENING PEOPLE STAY CALM!!!!!!!!” read Emma Slater’s comment.

Dozens of fans also commented on the post, letting Arnold know that they support her new romance.

“Ahhh you guys are so cute together,” a fan said.

“Girl I knew it!! I’m so happy for you two! Very cutesy couple,” someone else wrote.

Rylee Arnold Previously Teased That She Was Dating a Mystery Man

@ryleearnold A much requested debrief so glad i have you guys to share all these fun things with!!!! 🥹🫶🏼✨ ♬ original sound – Rylee Arnold

Fans of Arnold had been curious about her relationship status for quite some time. Many had been wondering if she was dating her season 32 partner, Harry Jowsey, but whatever showmance the two played on-screen quickly fizzled out once the season and subsequent tour ended.

Arnold would have likely been linked to her season 33 partner, Stephen Nedoroscik, but he’s in a longterm relationship. So, when Arnold teased that she had traveled to New York and went on a date with a new guy, well, her fans were dying to know who it was.

In a “get ready with me” (GRWM) TikTok video posted on October 3, Arnold “literally just got off the plane” from the trip.

“I am excited to go on this date. I have never met him before, but we have a lot of mutuals…interesting coincidences. And then we’ve just been texting a lot lately and I get to meet him now tonight,” she said.

It didn’t take long for some fans started doing some investigating on the internet. Guesses of who the lucky guy was included Milo Manheim and Robert Irwin. At least one person guessed that Lyons was the one.

In another TikTok video, Arnold revealed that she and the new guy were seeing each other.

“We’ve hung out two nights in a row now,” she said. “He is so easy to talk to. We have so many similarities which is so fun to talk about. He is so sweet and humble and just has all the amazing qualities. So I’m really curious to see how this all pans out,” she added.

