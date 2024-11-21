DWTS Pro In Tears Ahead of Season 33 Finale

“Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Rylee Arnold broke down in tears after filming her final “heart-to-heart” segment with her partner Stephen Nedoroscik. The ballroom pro became emotional as she looked back at her amazing season with the Olympic gymnast days before the season 33 finale.

In a video shared to TikTok on November 20, 2024, Arnold, 19, was visibly crying as she spoke from a rehearsal hall with Nedoroscik beside her. In the clip, Nedoroscik hugged Arnold and told her not to be sad.

“We just did our last heart-to-heart,” an emotional Arnold told fans. “I’m waterworks today,” she added as she wiped tears from her eyes.

”Heart-to-heart’s basically the interview we do after the show that’s shown in our package before the dance the next week. But man, last one…it’s been one heck of a journey,” she explained. “Stephen’s the best. We’re gonna work so hard for you this week, you guys. This freestyle is going to be insane.”

Fans Reacted to Rylee’s Emotional Video

LAST ONE THIS MORNING 🥹🫶🏼 ugh i can't believe it!!! truly just taking it all in!!!❤️‍🔥 Also i'm just an emotional wreck this week 😂😂

Arnold’s video sparked a big reaction. Her older sister, former DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold, hit the comments section to write, “HI RYLEE GIRL 😭😭 crying on the plane now see you soon!”

Fans also reacted in a Reddit thread. Several commenters addressed Arnold’s sweet partnership with Nedoroscik.

“Rylee is such a gem. I fear she won’t ever get a partner as down to earth as Stephen again,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Oh no, he’s a once in a career type of partner,” another agreed.

Others noted how different Arnold’s partnership with Nedoroscik is from her first-season pairing with reality star Harry Jowsey.

“After her experience with Harry and the way he treated her when she was only 18 it’s SO heartwarming to see the partnership she has with Stephen! So wholesome and he seems like a great friend to her. …I hope this partnership with Stephen has healed her in many ways and gave her the confidence to continue succeeding,” another Reddit user wrote.

Arnold and Nedoroscik have become more than dance partners. Their friendship has blossomed since they were first paired together in August 2024. Arnold even told People magazine that she hangs out with Nedoroscik and his girlfriend Tess McCracken outside of the ballroom.

“Oh yes, we do game nights,” Armold shared, adding that she beats the gymnast “in every game” of Uno. “We enjoy so many fun game nights together and I drive up to the studio every day and it’s just been so fun getting to know Stephen,” Arnold told the outlet. “We really are having so much fun together.”

Rylee Arnold Posted a Heartfelt Tribute to Stephen Nedoroscik

Arnold was just out of high school when she was cast for her very first season as a pro dancer on ‘Dancing With the Stars” in 2023. She made headlines for her pairing with Jowsey, who’s best known for the raunchy reality show “Too Hot to Handle.” The duo teased a showmance all season long. They were eliminated from the competition ahead of the semi-finals in November 2023.

After making it to a supersized finale with Nedoroscik, Arnold posted to Instagram about their special partnership and her lifelong dream of being a DWTS dancer.

“I’m the luckiest to have Steve on this journey with me and I know for a fact we were paired together for a reason cause I truly have made a lifelong friend out of him and it has been the most happy, fulfilling and most amazing season I could ever ask for🥹,” she captioned a photo of her and Nedoroscik from the DWTS semi-finals. “So Steve THANK YOU!!!! WE DID IT!!!!!! 😭😭😭 now let’s go kill the finale!!!!🥳✨🪩🫶🏼.”

Nedoroscik commented on the post to thanks Arnold for an “unforgettable” journey on ‘Dancing With the Stars.” “You have made this journey unforgettable; I’m so blessed to have you by my side. Let’s enjoy every last moment we have and give it our all this week 🫶🏻🪩,” he wrote.