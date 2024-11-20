DWTS Pro Falls to the Ground on Live TV

One of the newer “Dancing With the Stars” pros has made it to the finale! On November 19, Rylee Arnold found out that she and Stephen Nedoroscik will be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy on the November 26 finale.

The news was surprising for Arnold, who was in the bottom two alongside Alan Bersten and his season 33 partner, Ilona Maher. When host Alfonso Ribeiro let both couples know they had made it to the finale, Arnold fell on the stage.

She shed tears of joy as she made her first finale ever on only her second season doing the show. The other finalists include Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, and Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong.

Rylee Arnold Thanked Her Partner for Being on the ‘Journey’ With Her

On November 20, Arnold shared a candid post about making it to her first-ever finale.

“Made it to the finale of DWTS!!!” she captioned an Instagram video of her falling over on live television.

“I don’t know how to put into words the way I felt when I knew we had made it to the finale cause it was truly so special! Dancing with the stars was always my goal growing up I had always imagined becoming a pro, getting to dance a freestyle, or even winning the show and the fact that in a week I’ll be competing in the finals on my second season of dancing with the stars is truly something that I will ALWAYS remember and hold so close to my heart!!! I just know for a fact that little Rylee is looking at where we are now with the biggest smile on her face and it’s so surreal getting to accomplish my biggest dream!!!” she said.

“I’m the luckiest to have Steve on this journey with me and I know for a fact we were paired together for a reason cause I truly have made a lifelong friend out of him and it has been the most happy, fulfilling and most amazing season I could ever ask for. So Steve THANK YOU!!!! WE DID IT!!!!!! Now let’s go kill the finale!!!” she added.

DWTS Fans Are Excited to See Rylee Arnold in the Finale

Arnold’s family is super proud of the 18-year-old ballroom pro.

“This was the most surreal and amazing moment!! Ry you know how proud I am of you. I am in awe of the way you so gracefully live your life!! This has been such an amazing season with Stephen—so excited for the finale!!” Arnold’s mother, Mindy, commented on the Instagram video.

Meanwhile, dozens of fans also showed Arnold love and support on social media after she posted about making it to her first DWTS finale.

“I am so proud of you, Rylee and Stephen you guys have worked so hard this season. I can’t wait to see you guys with that mirrorball trophy,” one comment read.

“So so proud of you my girl no one deserves this more!!! This season was definitely my favorite and your best season yet! You are absolutely living your life so much and never fail to disappoint. YOUR FIRST FINALE!!! So excited. You got this and will be cheering you on,” someone else said.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Unlikely to Return to Show, Former Cast Member Says