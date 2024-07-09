DWTS Pro Shares Tour of Dream Home: ‘I Couldn’t Be More Grateful’

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Rylee Arnold recently bought her first home, and in new social media posts, she shared a brief tour of the place.

Arnold joined DWTS for the first time in season 32, and she partnered with Harry Jowsey. She also did the “Dancing with the Stars” tour that began after the season finale.

Arnold is now 19 years old and is thrilled to own what she deemed her “DREAM HOME.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Rylee Arnold Loved the Designer’s Work

In a July 8 Instagram post, Arnold gushed over “MY DREAM HOME.” She credited Four Chairs Furniture for “such an amazing job turning this house into a home.” She added, “I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Four Chairs Furniture shared a post on their Instagram page on July 8 as well. The caption noted, “Hanging out with the cutest @ryleearnold1 this morning in her perfect house 🫶🏼 Couldn’t be more obsessed!”

The reveal comes a little more than two months after Arnold closed on the home.

On April 30, Arnold gushed on her Instagram page she was “OFFICIALLY A HOME OWNER.” She added she was “feeling so so grateful.”

Despite some “Dancing with the Stars” fans speculating she would make Los Angeles, California her home base after enjoying her first season so much, that wasn’t the case. Arnold’s new home is in Utah, where she grew up and her family resides.

Arnold provided a couple of quick sneak peeks of her place previously. However, now she’s sharing how several key rooms look after receiving some decorating help.

Her initial post was a collection of still photos that captured the “Dancing with the Stars” pro posing in her bedroom, living room, and dining room. Most of the decor is in neutral beige hues. However, a few pops of color are sprinkled into the decor, too.

Pale pink curtains adorn the windows in the master bedroom, and there’s a pale pink chair in there as well. Curtains in a darker hue of pink could be seen in the living room, and there are also some touches of light blue throughout the home.

In an Instagram story, Arnold shared a photo of the bedroom and wrote, “Ugh, it’s so pretty.” She added a couple of crying emoji, too.

In another Instagram story, Arnold gushed over the details the designer incorporated into the room. She later admitted she was “Truly just so obsessed with everything!!!”

Arnold’s Followers Gushed Over the End Results

The Four Chairs Furniture Instagram page shared some additional tidbits in stories. “@ryleearnold1 is giving disney princess in her perfect new home,” one caption read.

In another still shot, the retailer shared, “Rylee brought us her mood boards and we took it from there! Turning her first house into a place she absolutely loves to be was a dream project!”

“The Bachelor” runner-up Daisy Kent gushed, “OMG I LOVEEEE” on Arnold’s post.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro’s mom commented, “Love it all!! Perfect home for you! So proud. 🥹”

A comment from a fan page of Arnold’s read, “So so so happy for u! seriously the cutest house ever.”

Another fan account commented, “Rylee it is absolutely beautiful!!! I love it. I think it is perfect for you congratulations. 👏👏💖”

Someone else raved, “So perfect for you Ry!! It screams RYLEE!! 🤗❤️❤️”