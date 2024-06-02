DWTS Insider Calls Rumored Ballroom Romance ‘Inappropriate’

On season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars,” ballroom pro Rylee Arnold and her partner Harry Jowsey sparked dating rumors.

Arnold, 18, and Jowsey, a bad boy from Netflix’s “Too Hot to Handle,” seemed like an unlikely match. However, the two played into the romance rumors, often playing coy, perhaps to continue garnering votes to stay in the competition.

Although the two never addressed dating questions head-on while competing on “Dancing With the Stars,” they maintained that they had become great friends. Nevertheless, their flirty TikToks after the show had wrapped caused the rumors to continue.

On the May 17 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, DWTS insider Kristyn Burtt weighed in on the relationship rumors and thought they were “inappropriate.”

“There are Rylee fan accounts. People just totally shipped her and Harry, which is inappropriate and strange,” Burtt said.

Cheryl Burke Believes Rylee Arnold’s Religious Background Is Why She Wouldn’t Ever Date Harry Jowsey

Many people who are familiar with the Arnold family probably know that they are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints — they are Mormon. The teachings of LDS are fairly strict and straight forward. One of the components is strict rules about consuming things like alcohol and coffee.

“In the Word of Wisdom, the Lord commands Mormons to abstain from harmful substances. Mormons are taught not to drink any kind of alcohol. Mormons are also taught not to drink “hot drinks,” meaning coffee or any tea other than herbal tea, and not to use tobacco. Latter-day prophets have also taught that Mormons should abstain from using illegal drugs and abusing legal drugs,” according to the Pacific chapter of LDS.

It’s no secret that Jowsey is known to be a party boy.

“There was never going to be anything between those two,” said “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” host, Cheryl Burke. “They’re all LDS. Like at the end of the day, this guy likes to drink, okay? And so be it, by the way, he’s young. Like, he should be partying, but that’s just not necessarily… it doesn’t match the morals, values, and beliefs,” she added

Harry Jowsey Says He Set ‘Boundaries’ With Rylee Arnold From the Start

On the premiere episode of his new podcast, “Boyfriend Material,” Jowsey set the record straight about him and Arnold.

“I’m sorry if this answer breaks some hearts, but I’m here to confirm once and for all, Rylee and I have never been [in] any type of relationship,” he said, admitting that the two did get “close.”

“Rylee and I set boundaries from the start. I told her, I am not the right guy for you,” Jowsey explained. He says he told Arnold, ‘I love and care about you enough to tell you that I am not the right guy.'”

In a May 2024 interview with ET, Arnold appeared grateful for her friendship with Jowsey, but also confirmed the two didn’t date.

“We had so much fun together and I’m truly so grateful for the relationship I built and the friendship I built with him. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner for my first season. And I’m just so happy for his recent successes and everything he’s doing with his life right now,” Arnold said.

