Newest DWTS Pro Lands Major Gig Outside of Show

The newest professional dancer with “Dancing with the Stars” has embraced a sweet gig outside of the show. Rylee Arnold, who competed with Harry Jowsey during season 32 of DWTS, snagged the opportunity to judge a big competition, and she’s having a blast.

Rylee Arnold Is a Judge for the Miss Teen USA Pageant

On July 30, Arnold shared a handful of photos from her experience on her Instagram page. She revealed she is now of the judges for the Miss Teen USA pageant. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro exclaimed, “First day of judging @missteenusa was so amazing!!”

Arnold added, “Truly so impressed with the girls this year.”

She also shared a slew of behind-the-scenes glimpses of the experience via her Instagram stories. She added a caption to one slide that read, “I had SO MUCH FUN!!!”

“Dancing with the Stars” colleagues and fans loved Arnold’s style for the event.

“There she is!!! Gorgeous girl,” commented fellow professional dancer Emma Slater.

“This is so Elle woods of you,” read another comment, which was a reference to Reese Witherspoon’s character in “Legally Blonde.”

Another Instagram user added, “Wow!! Seriously gorgeous inside and out!🫶”

Someone else shared, “Woah. This is ur best look!! 🔥😮👏”

Shree Saini, Miss World America 2023 and Miss World runner-up commented , “Such a phenomenal judge. So articulate. Accomplished. Caring. 😍”

The DWTS Dancer’s Style Earned Rave Reviews From Fans & Friends

A second Instagram post of Arnold’s showed her wearing a glittery red dress while judging the preliminary portion of the Miss Teen USA competition.

“This fit, 😍” raved fellow “Dancing with the Stars” pro Koko Iwasaki.

Arnold’s sister Lindsay, who is also a former “Dancing with the Stars” pro, commented with a string of fire emojis.

“The Bachelor” winner Rachael Kirkconnell, who is with former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Matt James, added, “omg GORGEOUS.”

Someone else wrote, “You look amazing! That dress was made for you!”

“Yess queen!! GORGEOUS! Girl you are born for Hollywood and You glow differently in LA, 🔥🔥🔥” exclaimed another thrilled fan of Arnold’s.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans active on Reddit shared their excitement for Arnold’s new gig as well.

“This is awesome! I’m really hoping Rylee gets a decent dancer this year so we can see her talents more,” one Reddit user wrote.

“I think she’s going to really grow as a professional after the tour and all these appearance opportunities,” another Redditor added.

Being a judge for Miss Teen USA “seems like it would be a really good fit,” someone else on Reddit noted.

That person continued, “I always find that dancers always know how to give good and thorough critiques.”

A separate response read, “Oh wow!! Congratulations to her!! 🥳”

The Miss USA website indicates the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competition officially takes place from August 1 to August 4. Fans can watch a live stream of the Miss USA preliminaries via YouTube on August 3.

The final component of the Miss USA competition airs on the CW Network on August 4. The last piece of the Miss Teen USA competition airs on the CW on August 1 beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.