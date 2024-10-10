DWTS Season 33 Pro Teases New Romance With Mystery Man

Rylee Arnold has a new mystery man in her life.

In October 2024, the “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer posted two TikTok videos to tell fans about a new guy she has been seeing. And it’s no surprise that fans speculated on who it could be.

Arnold first posted about the situation in a “get ready with me” TikTok Video on October 3, 2024. The season 33 dancer shared that she “literally just got off the plane” from a trip to New York and was going on her first date with a new guy.

“I am excited to go on this date,” the 19-year-old Utah native said as she touched up her makeup. “I have never met him before, but we have a lot of mutuals…interesting coincidences. And then we’ve just been texting a lot lately and I get to meet him now tonight.”

In the comment section, Arnold promised fans she’d keep them posted on how things went—and she did.

Rylee Arnold Gushed About Her New Guy in a 2nd Video

On October 4, Arnold gave fans an update on her dating life. In a video she titled “Debrief My Date With Me,” she shared, “OK friends, get ready with me for rehearsal while I debrief the date I went on a couple nights ago.”

“Fun fact, we actually hung out last night as well,” she revealed. “It was a little bit more spontaneous” than the first one, But we’ve hung out two nights in a row now.”

Arnold added that she got food with her mystery man and then drove around before going to her apartment where they “talked for a little while.” “It was really nice,” she said.

In a “debrief” of her first date, Arnold said the two got a treat and walked around Santa Monica. “It was so fun,” she confirmed. “He is so easy to talk to. We have so many similarities which is so fun to talk about. He is so sweet and humble and just has all the amazing qualities. So I’m really curious to see how this all pans out.”

Arnold noted that her mystery man “has a really busy schedule” just like her, but their “schedules kind of work out together.”

“We’re both busy and free at the same time of the week. So it makes things kind of nice,” she said. “But last night was so fun and it’s kinda crazy that we had a back-to-back hangout. But, I don’t mind. I’m getting so excited about getting to know him and hanging out with him.”

Arnold did note that she hopes her new guy isn’t seeing all of her videos, then she added he’d have to “get used to it.”

Fans immediately speculated in the comment section of the videos. Some wondered if the mystery man could be Robert Irwin, the younger brother of DWTS season 15 champ Bindi Irwin. In the past, Arnold has expressed interest in meeting Irwin.

Many more fans speculated that Arnold’s date could be actor Milo Manheim. The 23-year-old former Disney star previously worked with DWTS season 33 frontrunner Chandler Kinney. Manheim was also the runner-up on DWTS season 27.

“Why do I feel like it’s Milo Manheim,” one fan speculated of Arnold’s date.

“That was my first instinct too!!” another agreed.

“My thought process is Chandler encouraged her to hang out with Milo… bcccc they were in zombies together soooo. i see a perfect match,” another fan wrote.

Rylee Arnold Said She Loves Being Single

Arnold has said multiple times that she likes being single. In December 2023, she told The Weekly Trash” podcast, “I’m at this point where I’m just like I’m in no rush to like have somebody in my life. …I’m not looking for anything but if something happens something happens.”

In September 2024, she told People magazine that she did not get back together with a former boyfriend who had been on a two-year Mormon missionary trip. “I am not back with him. I am currently single right now,” she said. “[It’s] so fun. I love it. I love being single. It’s the best. I’ve been single for a while, but I love it.”

Arnold’s first season as a “Dancing With the Stars” pro was overshadowed by rumors that she was in a romantic relationship with her partner Harry Jowsey. They both denied being anything more than friends.

“He has truly become my best friend,” Arnold told E! News in October 2023. “And our chemistry together really just makes us come out each week and get better.”