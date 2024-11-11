DWTS Pro Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Boyfriend

Season 33 “Dancing With the Stars” pro Rylee Arnold walked her first red carpet alongside boyfriend, Walker Lyons.

Arnold wore a strapless, floor-length magenta gown by Alexander McQueen and silver jewelry while Lyons opted for a black suit. He kept things casual by forgoing a collared shirt and tie, choosing a white crew neck to wear under his suit jacket.

This is the first official public appearance for the duo, who started dating sometime in October.

“We’ve hung out two nights in a row now. He is so easy to talk to. We have so many similarities which is so fun to talk about. He is so sweet and humble and just has all the amazing qualities. So I’m really curious to see how this all pans out,” Arnold previously shared on TikTok.

Lyons, a college student, plays tight end for USC.

Rylee Arnold & Walker Lyons Made it a Double Date Night

Arnold and Lyons made their Saturday night out a double date alongside Arnold’s season 33 dance partner Stephen Nedoroscik and his girlfriend, Tess McCracken.

“Okay, guys!” Arnold said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories ahead of the premiere. “We’ve gotten in the car. We’re heading there — hopefully we make it in time for the carpet. If not, you might just be getting some iPhone pictures,” she added, suggesting the foursome was late.

Arnold and Lyons shared some candid photos and videos on their respective Instagram Stories before heading inside the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

“Look at my date,” Lyons captioned a still of him and Arnold posing on the red carpet. He added the cat-heart-eye emoji and Arnold reshared the pic on her own Instagram Stories.

Fans Reacted to Rylee Arnold & Walker Lyons’ Big Night Out

Arnold and Lyons took their romance public on October 27, 2024.

“Is this a hard launch??” Arnold, 19, captioned an Instagram post at the time. She included some photos that were taken at one of Lyons’ recent football games. One person who was particularly thrilled to see the news was Arnold’s “Dancing With the Stars” co-star and BFF, Ezra Sosa.

“You deserve the best, and he treats like the queen you are. so happy for you,” Sosa commented on the hard launch.

Sosa isn’t the only person who’s been supportive of Arnold’s new relationship, either. Most of her “Dancing With the Stars” co-stars have shown the new couple love, and fans also seem to be on board. Following the November 9 “Wicked” premiere, quite a few fans took to Reddit to react to Arnold and Walker — and their red carpet looks.

“Rylees boyfriend is really cute, NGL,” one person wrote.

“Walker is really handsome,” someone else added.

“How did I know Rylee would be the one to wear pink,” a third comment read.

“Rylee is not of this world. Honestly, she is just so stunning…. an absolute goddess. WOW,” a fourth Redditor said.

Lyons hasn’t been in the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom to cheer on Arnold and Nedoroscik yet, but that could change in the coming weeks.

