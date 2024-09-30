DWTS Pro Injured Ahead of Week 3 & Fans Are Worried

Season 33 “Dancing With the Stars” pro Rylee Arnold suffered a sprained ankle while rehearsing her week 3 dance with partner Stephen Nedoroscik.

On September 29, Arnold took to Snapchat to share that she had been injured.

“Suffered a little injury last night in rehearsal, so starting my day by heading to pt,” she captioned a post. “Got an ankle sprain!” she confirmed in a subsequent post. She uploaded a photo of her ankle wrapped with ice.

“Going to be very careful to keep my ankle healthy,” she added.

Although there is no live show on Tuesday, October 1, due to the Vice Presidential debates, the dances are being recorded — so Arnold and Nedoroscik will be performing. The dances will air on Monday, October 7, and an elimination will take place on Tuesday, October 8. So far, Arnold has not given fans any indication that she won’t be dancing with her partner.

Rylee Arnold Said She Will Be ‘Just Fine’

Arnold is staying positive despite her injury. In a video posted to her Snapchat, she let fans know that she would still be competing with her partner.

“I have a sprained ankle but it’s going to be just fine,” she said. “I’m going to do everything I can these next couple weeks to just be really careful to be sure it doesn’t happen again, so that it doesn’t get worse,” she added.

She then explained exactly what happened.

“Basically we were just running the dance and I hopped on my foot and just rolled it on the outside edge,” she said. She then asked her followers if they wanted her to share a screenshot from the moment the injury happened.

“Crazy, but everything’s going to be just fine,” she reiterated. In the very next post, she did shared the photo of her ankle twisting the wrong way.

She looked like she was doing the quickstep when her left foot turned to the side. She added the crying emoji and the covering eyes emoji.

Fans Reacted to Rylee Arnold’s Injury on Reddit

Despite Arnold’s reassurance about the remainder of the season, some fans are still worried. Dozens took to Reddit to react, and some wondered if Arnold will sit out this week.

“Oh no! I hope she recovers quickly and if she needs to sit out for a week she does – it’s important for her to prioritize her health,” one person wrote.

“I think she may bring someone in to help Stephen rehearse. That’s what Dani did last season when she hurt her ankle early in the season. I just hope Rylee gets some good rest,” someone else said.

“I’ve sprained my ankle many times playing sports and dislocated my left knee as well, luckily I didn’t break anything. But yeah sprain ankles hurt sooo much,” a third comment read.

“Aweee that’s so sad, Stephen will most likely have to dance with someone else on Tuesday. I know this was a very special routine for him, due to it being dedicated to his parents but Rylees got to rest up,” a fourth Redditor added.

