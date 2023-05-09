DWTS Alum Welcomes Baby Boy: ‘Dreams Have Come True’

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum has expanded her family, giving birth to her second child. On May 5, 2023, season 5 competitor and former Cheetah Girl Sabrina Bryan shared that she and her husband Jordan Lundberg welcomed a baby boy on May 2, 2023. Ledger Grey Lundberg has officially made the Lundbergs a family of four.

“Cause I knew a love like this before,” Bryan captioned an Instagram post, officially announcing her son’s birth.

“Living in a blissful daze, watching my daughter instantly fall madly in love with her baby brother, my husband beam with pride over his son, and my hearts nonstop flutters while embracing this beautiful blessing has me floating on a cloud. All of my boy mom dreams have come true and I hope my feet never touch the ground!” she wrote.

Bryan and Lundberg tied the knot in October 2018. They have a 2-year-old daughter named Comillia Monroe.

Sabrina Bryan Shared Details of Her Labor & Delivery

Bryan and her husband announced their baby news on Christmas Eve 2022. “Happy Holidays! So many blessing to be thankful for. We are so excited to grow our family and that Monroe gets to be a Big Sister,” read the caption of an Instagram photo Bryan shared on December 24.

A few months later, baby Ledger was born.

“I gave one big push, and three minutes later, with the second push, he arrived,” Bryan told People magazine of her delivery. “We have been working to complete our family, and Ledger Grey came into the world at the perfect time. Jordan and I are feeling so blessed and unbelievably happy,” she added.

Bryan also told the outlet that she was grateful to conceive her second child because it was a “long journey to get pregnant due to having polycystic ovary syndrome.” Despite the tough journey, Bryan says that her second pregnancy was “easier and less stressful” than her first.

DWTS Family Members & Fans Congratulated Sabrina Bryan on the New Addition

Fans of Bryan got a chance to react to the baby news when she shared photos that were taken for her exclusive in People magazine on her Instagram feed. Bryan wore a blue dress in the pictures, perfect for her official foray into being a boy mom. In the first photo, she held her newborn while her husband held their toddler, who was all smiles, clearly excited to become a big sister.

Bryan included a more close-up shot of baby Ledger’s face in the second picture and then included a third snap of her holding the newborn while sitting up in her hospital bed. Fans took to the comments section to react.

“Congratulations beautiful mama,” wrote “Dancing With the Stars” pro and new mom Sharna Burgess.

“Wooooo hooo congrats !!!! Cant wait to meet them both,” read a comment from season 4 competitor Joey Fatone.

“Awwww congratulations welcome baby boy,” one fan said.

“Congratulations Sabrina and family! God bless new baby Ledger Grey Lindbergh,” a fourth added.

