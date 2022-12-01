DWTS All-Star Expecting a Baby

A two-time “Dancing With the Stars” contestant has big news to share — singer Sabrina Bryan is pregnant with her second child.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sabrina Bryan & Her Husband Jordan Made Their Baby Announcement at Disneyland

In an Instagram post full of photos of their daughter Comillia sporting a “Big Sister” shirt at Disneyland, Bryan and her husband Jordan Lundberg revealed that they are expecting their second child.

“I made a wish and it came true… I’m goign to be a BIG SISTER!!!” wrote Bryan on Instagram next to the pictures of her daughter holding an ultrasound photos. The final slide is a video of Sabrina and Comillia and the 2-year-old is exclaiming “big sister!” in her toddler-speak.

Bryan and Lundberg, who were married in October 2018, welcomed Comillia in August 2020. According to an interview with People, Comillia goes by her middle name, “Monroe,” which is tradition in Bryan’s family. Bryan’s full legal name is Reba Sabrina Hinojos and she goes by her middle name of Sabrina. Monroe’s first name, Comillia, is a nod to Bryan’s mother, Comillia Kathy Hinojos.

When they announced their pregnancy with Monroe in 2018, the couple told People, “We realize becoming parents is a gift that we have been blessed with and are excited to share our love of our first baby! It has been hard keeping our baby news a secret. Finally sharing our news with our family has been exhilarating.”

She also said at the time that she was thrilled to find out she was having a girl, saying she could not wait “for all of the bows, tutus and dance shoes.” Bryan also added, “We are already so in love with our little baby girl blessing!”

There is no word yet as to the sex of their second child.

Bryan’s Famous Friends & ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family are So Excited For Her

Bryan is a former member of the girl group The Cheetah Girls. She also competed on both season five and season 15 of “Dancing With the Stars,” finishing in seventh place on season five with partner Mark Ballas and finishing in eighth place on season 15 with partner Louis van Amstel.

In the comments on her Instagram post, Bryan’s friends and “Dancing With the Stars” family left many messages about how thrilled they are for her and her family on their new addition.

“CONGRATS WOMAN,” wrote former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Lacey Schwimmer.

“How amazing! Congrats,” wrote her former partner van Amstel, and former pro Tristan MacManus also liked the post.

Fellow Cheetah Girls member Kiely Williams wrote, “Yiiiiiiiii!!!!!! I was wondering when you were gonna tell ‘em!!! Aunt Kiki is SO EXCITED!!!!!”

Author Gabrielle Stone wrote, “Aw congrats girl!”

“Congrats, love! So happy for you!” wrote designer Ali Levine.

A fan also wrote, “Also, holy DWTS baby boom,” and she’s not wrong.

In the past few months, pro dancers Witney Carson, Lindsay Arnold, Jenna Johnson and Daniella Karagach have all annnounced that they are expecting, and so is former contestant Sadie Robertson, plus pro Sharna Burgess gave birth to her first child in June 2022.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 32nd season in 2023.