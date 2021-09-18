DWTS Finalist’s 4-Month-Old Baby Hospitalized

“Dancing With the Stars” finalist and “Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson shared a scary update with her followers this week. Her 4-month-old baby Honey is in the hospital with RSV. Here is what we know.

Robertson Said It Is ‘One of the Most Heartbreaking Things’

In an Instagram post on Sept. 14, Robertson revealed that she and her husband Christian Huff, have been “walking through this privately” lately, but she decided to share with her followers that their 4-month-old baby daughter Honey is hospitalized with RSV. She wanted to share because she knows “so many around the world are going through this.”

Robertson wrote:

The past few days have been very tough. Watching your child sick is one of the most heartbreaking things. Seeing her little struggle brings me to tears like I have never cried, but seeing her strength has given me smiles I have never smiled. The love I have for this girl is unmatched. She makes us laugh when we want to be crying, because of her wild and sweet fighter spirit. Seeing the nurses and doctors love her and laugh at her silliness in the midst of sickness has brought joy to a dark room. It’s not over yet, and that is sad, but we are believing for the days to come! To all the mamas and dads out there watching their child go through sickness I grieve with you.

RSV is short for “respiratory syncytial virus,” which the Mayo Clinic defines as “causes infections of the lungs and respiratory tract.” It also says that RSV is so common in young children that “most children have been infected with the virus by age 2.”

The big concern for Robertson and Huff is the young age of their daughter, who was born back in May 2021. Mayo says that RSV can be severe in babies under 1 year of age.

Robertson’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Is Offering Her Thoughts and Prayers

Robertson competed on season 19 of “Dancing With the Stars” with partner Mark Ballas where they took 2nd place to Alfonso Ribeiro and Witney Carson. On Robertson’s Instagram post, “Dancing with the Stars” pros and new moms themselves Carson and Lindsay Arnold offered words of support for Robertson. Carson welcomed baby Leo back in January 2021 and Arnold welcomed baby Sage in November 2020.

“Poor baby girl! Praying so hard for you and your whole family!!!! Sick babies literally break my heart,” wrote Carson.

“Oh Sadie, I cannot even imagine how difficult this has been for you all. Praying for you and sweet Honey,” added Arnold.

And recently, Robertson did a Facebook live with fellow “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Bindi Irwin where they bonded over being young moms (via People). Robertson said her love for her baby is “such a different kind of love” and Irwin agreed, saying, “You bring into this world this beautiful little person and the capacity of love that you can hold within is extraordinary. It’s so special.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

READ NEXT: DWTS Season 30 Premiere Dances & Songs Revealed