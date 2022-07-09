PHOTO: ‘Dancing’ Alum Sadie Robertson Is Twinning With 1-Year-Old Daughter

Sadie Roberton and her husband Christian Huff welcomed their first child together in May 2021.

The “Dancing With the Stars” alum shared the exciting news on Instagram at the time. “We saw a million little miracles yesterday – the best one being this girl right here… Honey. The pure goodness of God. Story to come, but I’m way too occupied right now by cuteness,” she captioned the post.

A week later, Robertson gave her fans an update on how she was feeling postpartum. “Life update bc Instagram can be misleading at times: I am definitely still in the healing process. Haven’t really moved in the past 2 + days, and been receiving lots of help from my amazing husband and the grandmas,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, according to People magazine.

“However I have had the best cuddles ever from the snuggle bug. I will say postpartum has been so special in a million ways (truly), but the pain is real and can’t just be ignored,” she continued.

In the year that followed, Robertson has shared several photos and videos of her daughter — and has even had a twinning moment or two.

Here’s what you need to know:

Robertson Traveled With Her Husband & Daughter to Norway

In the summer of 2022, Robertson and her husband took their daughter on a trip to Norway. Robertson was on-hand to speak at “The Send” gathering. “The Send” is described as a way to call people to “”radical discipleship to Jesus” by way of ministry, according to its website.

Aside from attending the event, Robertson and Huff also enjoyed time in the water and exploring Norway with their 1-year-old.

“This little Queen got to go to a castle today!!! They even had a crown her size! swipe to imagine Honey James in this baby fur crown hahahaha,” Robertson captioned a pic.

Days earlier, she shared a photo of her and Honey wearing matching outfits. “ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD WITH YOU HAS MY HEART!!!” the “Duck Dynasty” star captioned the photo. She stood on a sidewalk and snuggled her daughter. Both mom and baby were wearing white and gray checkered pattern outfits.

The Robertson-Huff Family Were Back in the States for the 4th of July

After spending time abroad, Robertson and her husband headed back to the States, just in time for the fourth of July.

“HAPPY 4th WEEKEND,” Robertson captioned a post of her and her daughter. Honey was wearing a two-pieced ribbed set and had a red bow in her hair. She smiled big for the camera, as did Robertson, showing off her trademark dimple.

Fans couldn’t get over how cute the photo was and commented such in the section below.

“Oh my gosh. SADIE!!! This photo of you both!!!! This needs to go up on the wall,” DWTS alum Alexa PenaVega wrote.

“Mother/ daughter goals,” another comment read.

“Omg I actually can’t handle my Honey,” someone else added.

“Y’all are the cutest!!!!!” a fourth person said.

“This picture is PERFECT!!!!” a fifth Instagram user echoed.

