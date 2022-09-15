DWTS Pro Emotional as They Mark Daughter’s Milestone: ‘I Am Not Okay’

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold cried in a video on Instagram while she was on her way to drop her daughter, Sage, off to her first-ever dance class.

On August 14, 2022, Arnold uploaded videos of her journey taking her daughter in to dance class and videos of Sage, who is just over two years old, while she was in the class.

“You guys, I am not okay,” Arnold shared in a video of her crying while driving. “We’re driving there now, Sage is in her dance outfit. I’ve already cried. She’s just so cute! It was so fun.”

Arnold Called the Class ‘Hilarious’

In a separate video on her Instagram Stories, Arnold shared that she thought the whole experience was “hilarious.”

“Dance class was hilarious,” Arnold said in the video. “We get there, Sage was all excited, she runs into the room, she’s playing, and I leave the room, she’s in there, five minutes go by, she looks at the door, and she loses it.”

She said that Sage was having fun until she realized her mother was not in the room with her, but when Arnold came back into the room, she was able to calm down.

“It was so funny though because she’s actually usually not, like, super clingy with me,” Arnold added. “So I was actually shocked that she did that, but it was also kind of cute.”

Then, Arnold uploaded videos of Sage getting dressed for ballet and arriving in class and hugging a friend.

At one point in the videos, Sage makes her way to the front of the class, and in another, she lies on the floor with the other children.

Arnold also posted about the dance class in her feed.

“In case you missed it… Sage had her FIRST dance class yesterday,” Arnold wrote alongside photos of Sage in her ballerina outfit.

Arnold Opened Up About Leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’

The star took to Instagram and TikTok to break her silence on the move, which has been long-anticipated by fans and seemingly confirmed when a list of professional dancers participating in the upcoming season of the show was leaked.

“Sharing my decision on DWTS,” Arnold wrote in the caption on her August 30, 2022 video. “This was tough for me and I truly appreciate your love and support for me and my family.”

Arnold shared the reason she made the hard decision to leave “Dancing With the Stars” for the season.

“I’m really happy that I can now share and talk more in-depth about my decision. I’m sure a lot of you have noticed that I’m not out in L.A. right now and a lot of the dancers are doing the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ promo shoots and all the fun things that come with the new season,” Arnold says in the video. “Awhile back I posted about kind of going through it with a personal decision I had to make… I have chosen not to be a part of this next season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’.”

Arnold said the decision was one of the “toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make in my life, if I’m being honest.”

She said she still loves the show with all of her heart and that it represents family for her.