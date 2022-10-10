‘Dancing With the Stars’ Celeb Injured, in ‘Brutal Pain’ Going Into Week 4

A “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 couple is battling injuries going into the fourth week of the competition, which is Disney+ Night.

Sam Champion, 61, has been open about being in pain during his time on the show. He’s the oldest celebrity remaining on the show. His partner, Cheryl Burke, 38, is one of the oldest professional dancers remaining on the season as well, and she said in an episode of her podcast that she and Champion feel blessed to still be part of the competition.

Champion Is Battling Injuries

Burke opened up on a special 14-minute episode of “Burke In the Game” about how she and Champion were feeling heading into the “Disney+ Night,” which is set to air on October 10.

“I hope you enjoyed our last episode with Sam Champion, my dance partner, my friend, my injured brother from another mother,” Burke said in the episode. “Poor guy. He’s not like, injured injured, meaning he won’t be able to dance on Monday, but he’s definitely in tons of pain. Let’s not forget, Sam is 61.”

She reminded her listeners that Champion is the oldest contestant left on “Dancing With the Stars,” and that he would be doing knee walks during Disney+ Night in their Paso Doble.

“Sam is very strong, but with anyone who is not used to doing knee walks or being on their knees, it is definitely painful,” Burke shared.

She has had her “full team of physical therapists” work on Champion throughout the week.

“It’s brutal pain,” she said about Champion’s injuries.

Champion Previously Opened Up About His Injuries

Champion took to Instagram Live to share his excitement for Disney+ Week ahead of heading to the studio on October 10, 2022.

“I’m holding up. You know, that’s the nicest thing to say, or the best thing I could say about this week,” Champion told his viewers. “This is week 4, Paso Doble, so I’ll tell you a little about the dance.”

He shared that he and Burke are dancing the Paso Doble, which has been tough for him when it comes to pain in his hips and his legs.

“This morning waking up feeling like we can get this done today,” he shared, saying that he is particularly excited about one part of the dance in the middle because it will add to the excitement. He then shared that he will be concentrating on keeping his head up, hips up and keeping his frame strong.

Overall, Champion said the experience has been harder than he expected it to be.

“When I looked at the competition, and I looked at the field, I expected to last maybe two weeks,” he told his viewers. “But to be at week four, that’s all a gimme, it’s all a bonus, and I’ve gotten the chance to learn four dances.”

Burke and Champion were in the bottom two during the last episode of the competition, and if the pattern holds, that means they’ll be heading home at the end of the episode. Of course, anything can happen throughout the episode, and it’s not a sure thing that they’ll stay or go.

The couple will dance the Paso Doble to “The Greatest Show” from The Greatest Showman for Disney+ Night.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.