Former DWTS Cast Member Shares Devastating News With Kids

Former “Dancing With the Stars” co-host Samantha Harris is opening up about the tough talk she had with her kids after finding out that she had breast cancer reoccurrence.

“When we had to share the words with them that I had cancer again, I couldn’t even get the words out,” Harris told People magazine. Harris shares two daughters, Josselyn, 17, and Hillary, 13, with husband Michael Hess.

“This time around it was very important to my husband and me to include the girls as much as they wanted to be included, and also honor what they were ready to and willing to accept in terms of the information as it was coming at us,” she added. Her kids handled the news the best they could and have been instrumental in getting her through it.

“They have been quite amazing and helping through my recovery,” Harris told People.

Harris was first diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2013. She was 40 years old at the time.

Samatha Harris’ Tumor Is Small

Harris shared the news of her diagnosis on Instagram in August 2024.

In a candid video, Harris reassured fans that her cancer was “caught early” and “in the same exact location of my initial breast cancer 10 years ago.”

“It is tiny. And I’m going to live and thrive and live my healthiest, healthy life,” she added.

In her October 2024 interview with People magazine, Harris reiterated the positive prognosis.

“It’s a great prognosis [and] I’m going to be around for decades to come and I couldn’t have asked for a smaller tumor, a better performing tumor, a better outcome from this diagnosis,” Harris said. Nevertheless, she admitted that “sharing the words with your child, ‘I have cancer,’ is soul-crushing.”

Samantha Harris Has the Support of Her Family, Friends & Fans

The next step in Harris’ journey is reconstructive surgery, which she’s planning to undergo in November, she told People. Outside of that, she has been feeling great.

“The great thing is, both times I never felt sick from the cancer. I never felt the effects of having this lump in my breast that was cancerous. And I’m really grateful for that,” she said.

On October 1, Harris shared what her cancer journey has taught her thus far. Many people sent her love and support by way of the comments section.

“So sorry you are going thru this again. I love your attitude and I know you will get thru it again and inspire us some more,” one person wrote.

“Praying for you! U are incredibly strong wishing you many happy Blessings and Great Great Healing,” someone else said.

“Samantha you’re a blessing and inspiration to many! Thank you for inspiring me to keep going. Continued prayers,” a third comment read.

“Thank you for sharing your story and being so positive towards yourself. God bless you,” a fourth Instagram user added.

“Thank you for being real and honest, it gives us other cancer thrivers a boost to see your energy and positivity and even on your down days, you get up and keep going, this is what keeps me going, I love my family and will keep going to be here for them, your tips are so needed. Thank you,” another commenter posted.

