DWTS Alum Shares Heartbreaking Cancer Update: ‘I Will Fight on’

A former co-host from “Dancing with the Stars” has shared devastating news. Samantha Harris revealed via an Instagram post on August 14 that her cancer has returned.

While sharing the devastating health news, Harris insisted, “I will fight on, and I will be okay.”

Samantha Harris Has a Recurrence of Breast Cancer

On August 14, Harris shared a short video on her Instagram page. She began by telling her fans she had health news to share with them that she “never thought that I would be sharing again in my lifetime.”

She continued, “I have a recurrence of breast cancer.”

Harris mentioned her “Healthiest Healthy” community, which is an online program she created to help others improve their wellness.

“I feel so fortunate to have been able to guide, support, and lead so many of you in Your Healthiest Healthy community and I will continue to do so,” she noted.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” co-hosted shared her gratitude for her close friends and family. She noted she is leaning on them and is also reaching out to her fans and followers so she can lean on them as well.

Harris promised, “I will continue to share more as my treatment plan unravels, and I will see you soon.”

In January 2023, Harris talked with People about her original breast cancer diagnosis. The diagnosis came in 2014, but doctors initially misdiagnosed her. Harris had found a lump, but doctors described it as “nothing” to worry about.

Getting an accurate diagnosis of breast cancer took four months of advocating for herself, Harris explained.

The DWTS Alum Received Lots of Support From Fans

Hundreds of supporters sent Harris their love and well wishes after she announced her cancer had returned.

“Sending you all the healing powers that be. Thank you for always inspiring me. I look forward to hearing good news in the coming days. You got this. We all got you,” wrote one of Harris’ Instagram followers.

“Hopefully she beats it again if anyone can do it it’s her,” a fan shared in the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit.

“[Expletive] cancer, always. May her treatments work and recovery be swift,” another Redditor commented.

“So sorry to hear this. I know she lives such a healthy lifestyle and advocates for others,” added someone else.

“Oh no. I listen to her podcast and she’s so upbeat and totally into getting healthy information out to the masses!! This is just depressing. I feel so bad for her,” a different comment read.

“Oh no! I was really hoping she’d have a really great year to be ended by being cast on season 33. However, she’s such a resilient woman. I have no doubt she’ll come through this! Sending love,” wrote a separate Redditor.

Harris co-hosted “Dancing with the Stars” alongside Tom Bergeron for seasons 2 through 9, noted Us Weekly.

During the December 10, 2023 podcast episode of Cheryl Burke’s “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans,” Harris opened up about being fired from “Dancing with the Stars.”

She shared, “Season 9 concluded. I just bought a new house. We just bought a timeshare because things were going well. Then I got that call we never want to hear.”

Publicly, Harris said her exit was related to focusing more on her work with “Entertainment Tonight.”

In reality, she explained, she was told that “the network executives have decided they need something to look different on the show. They need something really different to keep eyeballs watching.”

During the podcast with Burke, Harris admitted co-hosting “Dancing with the Stars” was her “dream job,” and she would have “happily” dropped other commitments to focus on it full-time.