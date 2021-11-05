Why Isn’t DWTS’ Cody Rigsby Dancing With A Man?

“Dancing With the Stars” fans have been wondering why Cody Rigsby wasn’t asked to dance with a man. DWTS alum Karamo Brown thinks it’s because JoJo Siwa is “easier” for America to accept.

Find out what both Karamo and Cody have said on the subject, plus how host Tyra Banks thinks JoJo is “opening up the doors” for people.

On “Dancing With the Stars” season 30, pop star JoJo Siwa and professional dancer Jenna Johnson made history by becoming the first same-sex couple to dance on the show, something that has been done a couple of times in international versions of the competition series.

But JoJo, who came out in early 2021 as LGBTQ, is not the only LGBTQ member of the season 30 cast. Cody Rigsby is a gay man; he has talked about his boyfriend of three years, Andres Alfaro, several times on the show. So, why wasn’t he asked to dance with a man?

Cody told GLAAD in an interview that it didn’t even occur to him to ask, which makes sense — if it has never been done before, why would Cody think he could do it now?

“When the conversation opportunity came up for DWTS, I was just so excited to be on the show, I guess I didn’t even think it was a possibility, so I didn’t bring it up! Had I maybe had a moment to breathe and recognize an opportunity, I definitely would have asked! I know that Val is really open to having a same-sex partner for next season and I think that would be incredible!” said Cody.

Indeed, when JoJo was announced as part of the season 30 cast, she revealed that the show broached the subject to her, not the other way around. But perhaps that will pave the way for a male-male partnership. As Cody said, Val Chmerkovskiy has said he would dance with a man “in a heartbeat,” and pro Gleb Savchenko has also said he would — in fact, Gleb wanted to dance with Johnny Weir in season 29.

In a segment on E!’s “Daily Pop,” host Tyra Banks expressed her delight over JoJo being part of the first same-sex couple, saying, “I am a huge fan of what JoJo Siwa is doing in being the first person to dance with the same sex. I think it is needed, I think it is now. It is where the world is and she is opening up the doors for so many people to go through those and feel safe and feel accepted for who they are.”

E! host Karamo Brown, who finished in eighth place on “Dancing With the Stars” season 28, said that he would have jumped at the chance to dance with a man, but a contestant like JoJo is much “easier” for America to accept.

“I would have tangoed all day long with a guy on that show. But I think that America has to take things in doses and I think seeing JoJo — a young, sweet, white woman — with another girl is a more… it’s easier for them … than if I were to be in there grinding with some brother on there. But I do wish I would’ve had the option to dance with a man, though I do love my partner, Jenna,” said Karamo.

As far as Cody goes, there are no hard feelings toward JoJo in this regard. He told GLAAD that what she is doing is “amazing.”

“She’s incredible, what she is doing on this show, representing (the LGBTQ community) is amazing,” said Cody. “She is showing a lot of little girls and little boys who they can be and giving them permission to create their own path. She is just so wildly herself in so many ways! For her to jump into this space that’s not comfortable, not her home base, that already has a lot of courage. And then to (dance) with another woman, recently after coming out, it’s really new to her and she is really jumping into it headfirst.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

