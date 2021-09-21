DWTS Fans React to JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson’s Same-Sex Pairing

ABC dancing competition series “Dancing With the Stars” made history with its season 30 premiere when JoJo Siwa debuted in the first same-sex partnership on the U.S. version of the show (international versions have done this a couple of times already). Siwa is paired with female professional dancer Jenna Johnson, something the show asked Siwa if she would be interested in after she came out as LGBTQ in early 2021.

The two women anchored the night, performing a quickstep to “Are You Gonna Be My Girl?” by Jet. They earned a 29 out of 40, the highest score of the night — and Twitter was lit up with reactions to the pairing.

Some Fans Are So Excited About How ‘Important’ This Is





Play



A large contingent of “Dancing With the Stars” fans was super excited to see the show debut a same-sex pairing.

“The first same-sex pairing on #dwts. My almost 5-year-old niece adores Jojo Siwa. As her uncle it warms my heart knowing she is seeing this type of example that I didn’t have as much as a kid. A young idol spreading love, acceptance, and equality,” wrote one fan.

Another added, “Love seeing history be made tonight with Jojo in the first same-sex dance couple on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ tonight.”

“This was cool as hell. So glad to see this happen and congrats to JoJo Siwa for insisting on a same-sex partner,” wrote a third.

One fan acknowledged that this is going to make a lot of people mad, but they don’t care: “A lot of ppl going to be mad at JoJo Siwa but oh well she killed it and i loveee it.”

“JoJo Siwa is dancing with another woman on dwts omg I can’t breathe someone hold me,” wrote one enthusiastic fan.

“Sobbing over Jojo because this is SO F***ING IMPORTANT,” wrote another excited fan.

One fan said he became an “unironic JoJo Siwa stan” after her performance, writing, “Me becoming an unironic Jojo Siwa stan after seeing her partnered up with Jenna this season is not the journey I was expecting for myself this last Summer’s eve.”

“JOJO DANCING TO ‘ARE YOU GONNA BE MY GIRL’ WAS ABSOLUTELY ICONIC,” one user posted.

“If my 13-year-old self saw two women dancing together when I was heavy into dance and also amazed by this show – I can’t even describe what that would’ve felt like and how validating,” wrote one woman.

For her part, Siwa posted on Instagram that the season 30 premiere was a dream come true, writing, “Making history and Top score of the night was literally a dream come true for me. Chase every dream you have and believe in yourself. Know that I love you all and I am smiling so big right now because of you, we did this!!!,” to which partner Johnson responded, “I’M SO PROUD OF YOU!”

But Just As Many People Vowed to Boycott the Show Among Other Criticisms

Of course, there was a smaller but just as vocal contingent of viewers that were “disgusted” with the same-sex pairing and vowed not to watch this season.

“So now on #dwts has same sex partners for the first time. Nothing is the same anymore!” wrote one fan, to which another fan responded, “It’s because they are woke. Not us, them. And then jammed down our throats.”

One fan doesn’t understand why they would do this now when they’ve had gay contestants on in the past, writing, “Jojo is not the first openly gay woman to dance on DWTS. So why did she have to have a woman partner? Is she too good to dance with a partner of the opposite sex? Gimme a fr@*kin break.”

“I’m glad my mom isn’t around to see that, she loved that show, me, I think it’s….. well best not say, some of y’all like it,” wrote another viewer.

Another viewer chimed in with, “I saw it too. This is Sodom and Gomorrah.”

“The show just lost me as a fan. I wish pedowood oops I mean Hollywood would stop shoving this ungodly mess down our throats!” wrote one viewer. “Anything and everything they can do to indoctrinate our children, they are doing and if we watch it then we are supporting their agendaFace with symbols over mouth enough already.”

Another viewer wrote, “Oh Boy! The same-sex women get high score. Ain’t America great! All you homos sell everything and be refugees. Just don’t be Black. We send you back. Drug smugglers, pedophiles, and Gays are the only people coming in. America you blow.”

Another fan doesn’t like the “gay agenda” being put on display, writing, “It’s ABC and Disney so I guess it was just a matter of time. #DWTS Pushing the gay agenda… Nobody will care but I’m done with that show.”

Another fan wrote, “Well my 87 yo mother thinks that ballroom dancing has nothing to do with sexual orientation. I sort of agree. Gay men have been dancing with women for years. Even though JoJo was adorable, #dwts won’t be on here this year. That’s ok, many other shows to watch.”

One fan was not amused that it took the show this long to have a same-sex pairing and was “disgusted” that they are celebrating this now when they told gay contestant Adam Rippon that he couldn’t dance with a man in the athletes season of the show, which Rippon won.

“I’m so disgusted & sad with DWTS they got this whole hype of Jojo Siwa dancing with a female like it’s a groundbreaking deal but when Adam Rippon wanted a male dancer they said no way, as a gay male I’m offended why is 2 female’s dancing together ok? But not 2 males?” wrote that fan.

What do you think? Do you agree with the fans who support JoJo and Jenna or the fans who don’t?

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

