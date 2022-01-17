DWTS Alum’s Husband Arrested, Held For Domestic Violence

“Dancing With the Stars” alum and country music star Sara Evans was involved in an incident this past weekend when her estranged husband Jay Barker was arrested for trying to hit Evans with his car, according to Evans and several witnesses. Here is what we know so far.

Evans Says Barker Intentionally Tried to Hit Her With His Car When She Was Leaving a Neighbor’s Party

According to local Nashville CBS affiliate WIAT, Barker, a radio host and former NFL football player, was arrested on Saturday, January 15, and charged with assault after attempting to hit Evans with his car.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed on a 12-hour hold for domestic violence, then later released on bond. According to People, Barker is due back in court on March 22.

In the affidavit, Evans said that she was leaving a party at their neighbor’s house and her estranged husband “back[ed] up his vehicle at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them but missed.” She was in the passenger seat of her friend’s car at the time.

According to WIAT, Barker left the scene but later returned to speak with the officers after Evans called the police.

Evans and Barker married in 2008. She has three children from her previous 13-year marriage to Craig Schelske. According to Scoop Nashville, Evans filed for divorce from Barker back in August 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct.”

Evans Was Forced to Withdraw From ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Due to Her Previous Marriage Struggles

This is not the country music star’s first time being caught up in a tumultuous relationship. When she competed on “Dancing With the Stars” season three back in 2006, she withdrew from the show quite suddenly when she filed for divorce from her then-husband Schelske.

At the time, she released a statement to Access Hollywood about leaving the show to give her family “her full attention” during what was a “difficult time.”

The statement in full read:

On Thursday, October 12, 2006 country music singer-songwriter Sara Evans filed for divorce from her husband Craig Schelske. Recent events that shed light on the status of her marriage prompted Ms. Evans to make the filing, which was registered today (October 12) with a court in Tennessee, where Evans resides. A mother of three, Ms. Evans felt it was in her children’s best interest that she also withdraw from competition on “Dancing with the Stars,” an ABC television series that she has been part of this fall, to give her family her full attention at this difficult time. Ms. Evans hopes that her fans and TV viewers who’ve supported her in recent weeks and throughout her music career will respect and understand her need for privacy in the face of these recent events.

Access Hollywood went on to detail the accusations in the divorce filings, which included Evans accusing Schelske of verbal and emotional abuse and harassment, frequent viewing of pornography, keeping photos of himself naked and having sex with other women, and browsing Craigslist for “three party sex” nad “anal sex.”

In a separate statement, Schelske denied all of the allegations, saying, “I have made the decision to forgive Sara for the unfortunate campaign that she and her publicity advisors are currently waging. Sara has unfortunately become a dramatically different person over the last year and it is something we have struggled to deal with. Sadly, it appears we have failed.”

Evans Would Like Another Shot At ‘Dancing With the Stars’

On a 2020 episode of “The Talk,” Evans spoke with the hosts about how much she enjoyed “Dancing With the Stars” and how she would love to get another shot at it after having to leave the show in week seven.

“‘Dancing With the Stars’ was the most amazing experience of my life. Tony Dovolani was my partner and I had so much fun,” said Evans, adding, “I just poured my whole life into doing the show, it was so much fun. But then, unfortunately, I started going through a divorce in the middle of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ … I was going to have to leave the kids and be gone for like 15 hours a day and I just couldn’t do that. I knew that the kids needed me, so I had to quit.”

“It was so sad and I really want to come back,” Evans added. “I would love to try it again.”

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who was a host of “The Talk” at the time, responded with her full-throated support.

“We would love that. That would be amazing, I would love to see you finish out the season you never got to finish. Let’s see if we can make that happen maybe one day,” said Inaba.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

