Reality Competition Star Shows Strong Interest in Joining ‘DWTS’

With the new season of “Dancing With the Stars” just a couple of months away, fans are getting excited to see who will join the new cast.

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, Tyra Banks was confirmed to be returning as the show’s host. She will be joined by former Mirrorball winner Alfonso Ribeiro, who will serve as co-host. The announcement was made on “Good Morning America.”

“I’m super excited. For me to be asked now to co-host with Tyra, and be part of the great crew and dancers and friends … to be able to be on stage with them and to be part of that family again, is quite special for me. I mean, these dancers are friends of mine at this point now. We really do all hang out together, and talk outside of that show,” Ribeiro told People magazine.

Fans will have to wait a bit longer to hear which pros will be back in the ballroom for season 31, which will stream on Disney+. Additionally, there hasn’t been any sort of confirmation about which “stars” might be competing, though some have shown interest. And there’s one person from “Masterchef” who is ready to trade in her cooking knives for dancing shoes.

Sarah Todd Wants to Join ‘DWTS’

Sarah Todd, the runner-up on Australia’s “Masterchef” has shown an interest in joining the dance competition — though it’s unclear if she would be offered a role on the U.S. version of the show or Australia’s version. Nevertheless, she wants to dance — or to learn to dance.

“I’m a terrible dancer – well I’m not terrible, but I love to dance and I’ve always dreamt of going on ‘Dancing With The Stars!'” she told TV WEEK.

“I’m obsessed with it, I just love watching it and I did some dancing in high school and that’s something that I would definitely be interested in,” she added.

The Australian version of DWTS kicked off in 2004 and has been on the air for 19 seasons. Several of the U.S. cast have served on the judge’s panel over the years, including Kym Johnson, Bruno Tonioli, Sharna Burgess and Tristan MacManus.

There Are Other Celebs Who Want to Join DWTS

Todd isn’t the only star who is ready to give the ballroom a try. In fact, there have been a few other celebrities who have voiced their desires to star on the popular show.

In fact, Bindi Irwin’s younger brother, Robert Irwin, has previously said that he’s willing to take on the challenge.

“We’ve gotta do that, don’t we?” he said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in January 2022. “Yeah, I reckon it’s about time, eh?”

“I’d definitely give it go,” he added, before looking to his sister. “I reckon you could give me some tips. I think it’d be a lot of fun,” he said. Of course, being from Australia, Robert could be a good match for the Aussie version of the show.

Bindi won the U.S. version of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside Derek Hough in season 21. She absolutely loved being on the show and has always spoken so highly of her experience.

