DWTS Pro Sasha Farber Apologizes After Major Fan Backlash

Some fans of ABC’s ballroom dance competition show, “Dancing With the Stars,” are calling out one professional dancer Sasha Farber for allegedly liking a post on social media.

The post, which was screenshotted and shared to Reddit, was allegedly shared by Tonya Harding, who is a former celebrity partner of Farber’s on the show. The post has since been deleted, but fans took to Reddit to talk about the post and the fact that it appeared as though Farber liked it.

The image in the post read “Boys have a penis. Girls have a vagina.” The quote is from a movie called “Kindergarten Cop,” which aired in 1990.

Farber Says He Liked the Image Because it Reminded Him of Childhood

In a tweet that was posted on March 20, 2022, Farber defended himself against the backlash.

“Wow it’s so funny, you see a picture online that reminds me of being a kid watching that movie with your family and people start jumping to conclusions, because you like a movie!” he wrote.

When someone responded to tell him that “timing matters” and that it was posted “the day after a trans woman wins an NCAA swimming title,” which was “sparking up multiple transphobic conversations.”

The NCAA swimming title comment referred to Lia Thomas, a fifth-year senior transgender woman at Penn State who placed in the 100-yard freestyle over the weekend, per Inquirer.

Farber responded, “I had no idea, I’m so sorry. I purely liked it for the movie and the memory I had watching it as a kid with family. I didn’t even read caption I just saw the picture and it took me back many years my apologize.”

He also said that he “wanted to make everything clear” and apologized once again.

Some fans went as far as to call for “Dancing With the Stars” to fire Farber, telling him that he’d be a “sh***y bigoted parent,” and calling him “disgusting.”

The Post Was ‘Not a Shocker’ to Some

Some fans on the Reddit thread about the post said they weren’t surprised by Farber and talked about the intent behind liking the post.

“By liking that post, Sasha is essentially agreeing with the transphobic message Tonya is spreading,” one person wrote. “The quote itself is innocent in the context of the film, but it is not innocent when randomly being posted on social media with no caption. Sasha knows what he is doing.”

Another person wrote, “This isn’t a shocker. Sasha is Russian and a lot of Russian/Eastern Europeans have very conservative views as far as LGBTQ/Transgender rights goes.”

“A lot of times I think the hate against Sasha on social media is toxic and over the top, but his social media behavior like this makes it really really hard to defend him,” one reply on the thread reads.

Others stuck up for Farber.

“I don’t think he realized it was being transphobic, he had stated it reminded him of the movie and made him nostalgic. I think he feels bad now that he knows. He already unliked it,” one person wrote.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

