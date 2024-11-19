Fans Are Convinced DWTS Pro Is Dating Season 33 Star After Bedroom Video

“Dancing with the Stars” fans have been watching for signs that a season 33 pair might have taken their chemistry from the dance floor to the bedroom. Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran have been teasing fans about a possible romance since early in season 33 of DWTS.

Despite plenty of questions about their status, the two “Dancing with the Stars” season 33 cast members have neither confirmed nor denied their partnership has turned romantic. However, their coy approach to the big question may have become moot after his recent social media post.

After seeing a recent TikTok post of Farber’s, one fan declared, “Ok this is the confirmation we needed. This is their launch yall (sic).”

Sasha Farber’s Unidentified Videographer Garnered Lots of Attention

@sashafarber This is life every morning 🥹❤️Excuse my bed hair, and me being in my underwear! Its the small things in life, that make everything better!!!!!! ♬ Every Bark You Take – Doug The Pug

On November 18, Farber shared a new video on his TikTok page. The content of the video itself did not reveal anything particularly juicy.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans, however, had questions, and the caption Farber included raised some eyebrows.

Farber wrote, “This is life every morning. Excuse my bed hair, and me being in my underwear! Its (sic) the small things in life, that make everything better!!!!!!!”

In the video, Farber was on his bed, giving his dog Grinch belly scratches. At one point, his smaller dog Ruby appeared on camera too.

At various points in the video, Farber appeared to make eye contact with someone, and the camera moved slightly at one point. In addition, the camera zoomed in on Farber and Grinch briefly as well.

Those small details suggested that the phone wasn’t on a stationary stand filming. Rather, it seemed, someone must have been holding the phone to film.

Fellow “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Ezra Sosa commented, “WHO IS FILMING THIS.” Sosa’s comment sparked nearly 200 responses and accrued over 36,000 likes.

The overwhelming consensus among Farber’s fans was that Tran must have been the one behind the camera.

DWTS Fans Sensed Tran Was Front-and-Center Filming & Commenting

Sosa wasn’t the only person asking who else was in Farber’s bedroom with him while he had bedhead and was still in just his underwear. “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Bachelorette” fans were not shy about asking about or assuming what was going on.

“Me checking to see if I can see Jenn’s reflection in the dogs (sic) eyes,” quipped one TikTok user.

Another added, “Jenn you did such a great job recording this!!!”

“Your tripod has amazing zoom abilities,” joked someone else.

A fan who clearly also follows “The Bachelorette” questioned, “Is it Fantasy Suite week already?”

Even the GNC TikTok page popped up with a comment. “Good to know we’re all invested in this,” it read. Farber’s account replied, “Wait yessssss” with a couple of emoji.

“Jenn blink twice if you wrote this response,” someone suggested.

Other TikTok users admitted they were looking for Tran’s reflection in Ruby’s eyes and picture frames in the background.

“Good lord, you guys are FUELING the fire!!! Like full blown 5 gallon bucket of lighter fluid fueling. I love it!”

Farber and Tran grew close while competing on “Dancing with the Stars.” Their connection seems to have only intensified with their elimination.

Fans are eager to know if they are dating or remaining good friends, but so far, neither of them is revealing any specific answers.