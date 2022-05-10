WATCH: DWTS Pros Throw Sasha Farber the ‘Saddest’ Birthday Party Ever

The “Dancing With the Stars” family got together to celebrate professional dancer Sasha Farber’s 38th birthday in what became “the saddest game night in the world.” Watch the videos below.

Derek Hough Posted Videos From The Party Where Everyone is Crying

In a video posted to Instagram and TikTok captioned, “Why is everyone so sad?,” pro-turned-judge Derek Hough is using a filter that changes everyone’s face into one of garment-rending, heartbreaking distress, making it look like they all got together for a game night to celebrate Sasha’s birthday and everyone is crying their eyes out.

The party consisted of Sasha, his wife and fellow pro dancer Emma Slater, married pros Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach, Derek and his girlfriend and former troupe member Hayley Erbert, and choreographers from the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour Koko Iwasaki and Kiki Nyemchek. Kiki is also a former “Dancing With the Stars” troupe member, and Koko competed on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

In a second video, everyone sings happy birthday to Sasha as he blows out the candles on his cake and he looks like he’s crying the entire time, yelling at Derek as he filmed him, “I’m going to kill you!” There’s a particularly funny moment where Sasha’s glass moves in front of his face and you can see the filter pop off and pop back on.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Was Full of Birthday Wishes for Sasha

On Instagram, many of the pro dancers and several celebrity “Dancing With the Stars” alumni left birthday messages for Sasha in a post or an Instagram story.

“Happy birthday @sashafarber1!!! What a special one you are, no doubt about that,” wrote Emma. “Thank you for all that you do and all that you are. You are so loved, loved by everyone and you deserve the best always. You’re always there for everyone, doing everything to make other people happy. Even when theres a lot going on. I wish you everything that your heart desires! Here to cheer you on no matter what!! Everyone wish Sash a happy birthday!!!!!

“Happy birthday to a brother I never asked for, @sashafarber1,” wrote Koko on her Instagram stories, adding, “But there’s never a dull moment with you! To many more laughs and pickled herring. And maybe let’s do ‘Thousand Years’ today just for fun.'”

“Hope you have the best day, @sashafarber1. I will be sharing your best photos,” wrote Lindsay Arnold on her Instagram stories who went on to post several unflattering and hilarious photos of Sasha. She then ended with a video of Sasha cuddling her baby daughter Sage and added, “But for reals, we love you so much @sashafarber1 and hope you have the best day ever! This video of you with Sage is my fave.”

“Happy birthday, Sash!!!!! Love you & miss you buddy,” wrote Witney Carson.

There were also birthday wishes from pros Pasha, Daniella, Alexis Warr, and Gleb Savchenko, and past contestants Kaitlyn Bristowe, Nikki Bella, and Terra Jole. In response, Sasha wrote on his Instagram stories, “Thank u allllll so much for allll your birthday wishes!!!”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

