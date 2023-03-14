‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Sasha Farber ‘Excited’ Following Career Announcement

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sasha Farber is excited after he announced he’ll be part of the dance convention Hollywood Vibe in 2023.

“Now, our special announcement for our BURLINGAME dancers,” the Hollywood Vibe Instagram account posted. “We have @sashafarber1 returning to the ballroom! We are so excited to welcome him back to Vibe!”

Farber commented, “Letssssssadance !!!!!!!! Who’s ready!!!!! Soooo excited for this new combo!!!!”

Hollywood Vibe is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The convention brings dance educators around the country in 3-day conventions to teach students about different types of dance. They also work on TV shows and choreograph for celebrities like Justin Beiber, Nick Jonas, and the Backstreet Boys, according to the company’s website.

Farber will be a part of the dance company’s Burlingame convention this weekend from March 24-March 26.

Sasha Farber Reunited With Simone Biles

After the 2023 “Dancing With the Stars” tour ended, Farber reunited with his former show partner, Simone Biles.

“I haven’t laughed so much In a while!!! When u haven’t seen your friend in a while but when u see them, it’s like no time has gone past!!!,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo with the Olympic gymnast.

Farber also shared a touching post on Instagram when the live tour officially wrapped up, saying he had the time of his life.

“Thank you to all the crew, and my fellow cast members I’m so lucky that I get to share the stage with the worlds best, and off course thank you @nopenother and @nikolevallins for putting on the best tour!!!!! I miss it already, lets run it back and do it again. Until next time!!!! @dwtstourofficial @dancingwiththestars,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself on stage.

Sasha Farber is Going Through a Divorce

Sasha Farber is currently going through a divorce from his wife, professional dancer Emma Slater. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Slater cited “irreconcilable differences” and is not looking to pay spousal support. The filing calls for “amicably resolving all property issues.”

The outlet reports that the couple will likely have their divorce finalized quickly.

The “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers officially called it quits in August 2022.

“They’ve been apart for many months now,” one source told Us Weekly at the time. “They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life.”

The source said it was a tough decision for the couple to make.

“It’s been a difficult time since they really care about each other and have been together for so long,” the source told the outlet.

Fans have been supportive of the couple throughout their split, specifically after Farber shared a photo on Instagram and said he was “living the dream.”

“Yes live your dream. You deserve it. I’m sorry but I’m so glad Emma is out of your life. She doesn’t deserve you. I don’t like her one bit. You will find your Soulmate and the love of your life,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Sorry about your divorce.” Many others stopped by to leave heart emojis on the post.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023.