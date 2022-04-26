Fans Worry About DWTS Pro Sasha Farber After Cryptic Post

Fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” are worried about professional dancer Sasha Farber after a post on his Instagram Stories.

The dancer posted a broken heart emoji on his Instagram Stories hours after sharing footage that appeared to be taken in Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. Just weeks ago, waves crashed onto the beach and the tide waters flooded the beach, per The Guardian.

Now, weather events are set to hit Australia with heavy rainfall over the course of the next few months, according to Yahoo! News Australia. The rainfall comes because of the La Niña event, which is what caused the flooding earlier in the year.

Some Think Farber Was Referring to Australia’s Weather With the Post

After Farber posted the emoji, some fans took to Reddit to talk about what he could mean by it.

“Anyone know what this is about?” the post reads.

In the replies, fans said they thought it could have to do with his family or something happening in Australia.

“He posted a couple of days ago something about not waiting to tell someone how proud you are of them and how much you love them (or how much they mean to you, it was something like that),” one reply reads. “I also saw in his IG story he was with his sister a couple of days ago. Anyone recognize that place with the ocean that was also featured in his IG story today? I wondered if he was back in Australia and something maybe happened to one of his parents.”

They added, however, that Farber’s wife, Emma Slater, was posting lighthearted content.

Another person replied that they thought it could be something about the flooding because Farber’s family is from Australia.

Farber is originally from Moscow, Russia, but his family moved to Australia in 1986. In 2018, he shared a Father’s Day post that discussed how his father moved to Australia with two kids, his wife, and “only $100 in his pocket and not a word of English.”

“Unfortunately I could see something happening to someone in his family,” one person wrote.

Farber has not commented on what his post was regarding, however. It’s possible it could be about something completely unrelated to the weather in Australia or his family.

Farber Bought a New Car

Farber posted a photo of himself posing next to a silver Porsche 911 on Instagram.

“Say hello to my little friend!!!!!” he wrote.

Friends and coworkers from “Dancing With the Stars” took to the comment section to congratulate Farber on his purchase.

“OHHHHHHHH SHOOOOTTTTT,” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold wrote in the comments. She later added, “Ps I just text you sooo uh text me back” and, “That’s a nice lookin car sash.”

“Congrats, you finally did it!” his wife, commented.

Nastia Liukin, a former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant, wrote, “Yesssssss omg so good.”

“So this is what you did with the perdiem,” professional dancer Koko Iwasaki commented.

Many fans commented on the post to congratulate Farber as well, with some joking that it was “just the size” for the dancer.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

READ NEXT: Sharna Burgess Shares Sweet Video Tribute to Brian Austin Green