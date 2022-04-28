DWTS Pro Sasha Farber Mourns the Death of a Family Member

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sasha Farber shared some sad news with his followers on Wednesday, April 27. His cousin Andrew Farber, with whom Sasha was very close, has died.

Sasha Said Andrew’s Death ‘Hurts Beyond Words’

In an Instagram post, Sasha wrote a tribute to his younger cousin, Andrew, saying that writing about his death “hurts beyond words.”

“This hurts beyond words, and never in a million years did I think I would be writing a post like this about my little cousin,” wrote Sasha.

He went on to detail how the two of them came to Australia when they were just children and they were “partners in crime” right from the start.

“Everywhere he went I went, and everywhere I went he went,” wrote Sasha. “I remember one day Andrew called me to come outside, He picked me up and he said I have a surprise for you, we drove to a private airport, where I soon realized I was going to be his first passenger on a four-seater plane. He was so excited I’ll never forget it. Andrew loved planes so much and being in the sky is where he felt at home.”

Sasha called his cousin the “light of every party,” full of “positive energy.”

He ended the tribute by saying, “I have so many stories with Andrew and they will always be in my memory, it is a very hard time for all our friends and family. I love you Andrew and I will always cherish our times together R.I.P and we will laugh and joke again I promise, LOVE YOU, MY DEAR COUSIN.”

This probably explains the Instagram story Sasha left the day before that was simply a broken heart emoji, which had fans concerned about him but not knowing why.

On Facebook, another cousin of Andrew’s wrote her own tribute:

My cousin Andrew had a smile for everyone

He had a heart of gold

He left behind the memories

that we will always hold.

Love you forever

Andrew Farber’s Celebration of Life service will take place on May 3 in Point Piper New South Wales, Australia. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that people donate to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Was Quick to Offer Their Support

On Sasha’s Instagram, his “Dancing With the Stars” family left messages of condolences and support.

Sasha’s wife and fellow pro Emma Slater wrote, Heartbreaking. One of the very best.”

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba wrote, “I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending you love and support during this difficult time. This is a beautiful tribute… may he Rest In Peace.”

“Heartbroken for you, my friend,” wrote pro Peta Murgatroyd. “Andrew truly was the life of the party and the bright light in every room he entered. He will forever be in your heart.”

“Love you so much Sash. I’m so sorry for your loss,” wrote pro Lindsay Arnold.

“Sasha, I’m so heartbroken for you. Sending love and prayers to you and your family. Love you, Sash,” wrote former pro Kym Johnson Herjavec.

Troupe member and Derek Hough’s longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert wrote, “I’m so sorry, Sash” and Derek wrote, “I’m so sorry for your loss, my friend.”

“I’m so sorry, Sash, sending you love and stay strong,” wrote Gleb Savchenko.

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Erin Andrews, pros Anna Trebunskaya, Tristan MacManus, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, and Jenna Johnson, and former contestants Kaitlyn Bristowe and Mike “The Miz” Mizanin also left comments.

