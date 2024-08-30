DWTS Pro Downgraded to Troupe & New Pro Added to Season 33, Insider Says

Longtime “DWTS” pro Sasha Farber may be part of the troupe on season 33. Moreover, it looks like fans are going to get their longtime wish. Ezra Sosa may have gotten upgraded to a pro for the new season.

The news came via DWTS insider Kristyn Burtt. She spilled some major tea while chatting with Cheryl Burke on the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast. Interestingly, however, the part of the podcast, in which Burtt and Burke discuss the pro lineup, has been removed.

On the August 30 podcast episode, Burtt also said that Koko Iwasaki will not be part of season 33. On TikTok, Burtt has all but confirmed that Rylee Arnold, Jenna Johnson, and Val Chmerkovskiy will all be part of the cast.

The full cast for the new season of “Dancing With the Stars” will be announced on September 4. So far, the only pro confirmed officially is Witney Carson. Pros who won’t be participating in season 33 include Artem Chigvintsev, Lindsay Arnold, and Peta Murgatroyd.

DWTS Fans Reacted to Kristyn Burtt’s Comments About the Season 33 Changes

After listening to Burke’s new podcast episode, someone posted the highlights on Reddit. A short while later, changes were made to the podcast and a portion was removed. Nevertheless, the fans who did get to listen to the original version of the podcast have shared the details — and other fans are reacting.

“So excited for Ezra! I’ve been waiting for him to bumped up to pro for a while. Not surprised Koko isn’t returning, I figured she’d at least want the season off to celebrate her marriage a bit longer,” one person wrote.

“Witney’s back, Ezra’s a pro, and Sasha’s been demoted to troupe – this is what dreams are made of!!!!!” someone else added.

“I’m disappointed about Koko, but I did worry we could see this coming after how they got rid of Sofia and Allison,” a third comment read.

“Something interesting, Cheryl said ‘hallelujah’ when she found out Sasha was troupe… clearly Cheryl was over Sasha as a pro,” a fourth Redditor pointed out.

DWTS Fans Have Wanted Ezra Sosa to Become a Pro

The biggest news for DWTS fans is that Sosa is likely going to be a pro on season 33. Fans have been wanting to see this for quite some time now.

On season 32, Sosa stepped in for Chigvintsev to dance with Charity Lawson. The two performed a Cha Cha and earned a score of 21 out of 30. Following the performance — which marked Sosa’s debut in a pro role — Sosa took to Instagram to share his feelings on the experience.

“To be a pro for the first time was a dream come true but to have you for the first and maybe only time I get to do this made my dream better than i could ever imagine,” he wrote in a tribute to Lawson.

Dozens of fans took to the comments section of that post to show Sosa love and support. Many suggested Sosa be a pro on season 33.

Sosa first joined the DWTS troupe in 2021.

