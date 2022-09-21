DWTS Pro Underwent ‘Emergency Surgery’ After Premiere Performance

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro didn’t stick around long after the premiere on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Sasha Farber, who is dancing with actress Selma Blair on season 31 of the show, rushed out of the ballroom and straight for the dentist where he underwent what he says was “emergency surgery.”

“From the floor to the dentist,” Farber captioned a photo of himself with his dentist on his Instagram Stories. He had a gas mask over his nose, likely getting ready for his procedure. In the hours before the show, he shared that he was at the dentist, but he didn’t say what was wrong or that he would need to have surgery.

Farber Is Okay & Was Back at Rehearsal on Tuesday

Farber had a great first night on DWTS alongside his friend, Blair, who is giving ballroom a shot despite her muscular dystrophy diagnosis. Blair has detailed how challenging MS can be but she is determined to dance through it and is ready to see this challenge through.

Farber and Blair’s night one dance had just about everyone in tears, including Carrie Ann Inaba, who had nothing but glowing things to say about Blair’s performance. However, once Farber and Blair learned they were safe and the show was officially over, he jetted off to his dentist appointment.

Farber didn’t share what he had done, but it could have been anything from a tooth extraction to a root canal. Though both things can be painful, they shouldn’t keep him down for much time at all.

After visiting the dentist, Farber shared a picture of himself at home with his dogs on his Instagram Stories. He was about to go to sleep, but provided an update for his fans.

“Had to rush to an emergency surgery, but all good and in bed ready for tomorrow, still on a high about tonight, it was truly inspiring CANT wait for tomorrow,” he wrote, suggesting he’d be back in the studio with Blair preparing for week two.

Farber Lost His Grandfather a Few Days Before the Season 31 Premiere

It’s been a tough few weeks for Farber. In late August 2022, People magazine confirmed that he and his wife Emma Slater had split. Their separation had been widely speculated for months, though the two seem to still be friends despite their decision to end their marriage.

A few weeks later, Farber revealed that his grandfather had died.

“My grandfather had dementia, and didn’t know who anyone was at the end, he didn’t even recognize my mom. She told me today that he was sleeping, and he squeezed her hand and a tear came down his face, and he took his last breathe [sic]. At the end he felt and knew that it was goodbye, and now he is happy with his wife looking over us,” Farber wrote on his Instagram Stories on September 10, 2022.

Nevertheless, Farber has been dedicated to DWTS and seems to be in the right headspace for the show, judging by his choreography for Blair’s first dance.

