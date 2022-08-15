DWTS Pro Sasha Farber Posts Shirtless Solo Dance Amid Split Rumors

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sasha Farber posted a shirtless video where he dances by the pool, and some fans can’t get enough.

The video comes while speculation that Farber and his wife, Emma Slater, have split runs amok online.

Slater and Farber have been together since 2011, breaking up for a short period in 2014 before getting engaged in 2016. They have been married since 2018.

Farber ‘Forgot’ The Steps of the Dance

In the video, Farber dances by his pool, but at one point he forgets the moves completely.

“Love me some Gypsy Kings, also I forgot the steps, can you guess where?” Farber writes in the Instagram caption.

Instead of finishing the dance steps, he chooses to mime riding a horse while swinging a lasso over his head to finish out the dance.

Friends Thought the Video Was Hilarious

Farber’s friends took to the comment section to talk about his video.

“That pool water be getting a free show all summer,” pro dancer Brandon Armstrong wrote. “Agh the classic ride the pony to finish it out… classic.”

Daniella Karagach commented, “when in doubt pony it outtttt,” alongside many laughing emojis.

“Did you drop something on the floor sash?” Lindsay Arnold commented on the post.

Some fans also commented on the video.

“You are such a great dancer Sasha! Always enjoy watching you…..” one person wrote.

Another commented, “@sashafarber1 for some reason I thought at the end of the dance you would jump in the pool 🏊‍♀️…. 💙 Your energy and energy positivity…”

Fans Think Farber & Slater Have Split For Good

The speculation started in the middle of season 30 of the reality ballroom dance competition. Farber was partnered with Olympic gymnast Suni Lee while Slater was partnered with country singer Jimmie Allen.

Fans have noticed that the couple has not made very many appearances on each others’ social media in the past months, and others have said that Slater has not been wearing her ring.

After Slater posted a birthday tribute to Farber, some of the speculation intensified.

“Why don’t you have the nerve to say you’ve moved on,” one person asked. “You haven’t been seen with his parents since they have visited. One of you is living a lie. Be a big enough person to admit it.”

Another comment reads, “Where’s your husband these days Emma?”

Neither of the dancers has commented on their relationship status.

Farber added to speculation when he left a comment on a recent Instagram post by Slater.

“Please help me pick out my next Real Estate agent head shot (for real!) that I’m actually going to use on my materials and online,” she wrote. “Really want your input, I personally think they get progressively better.”

Farber commented, “These are amazing,” which caught the attention of some fans.

“@sashafarber1 are you and Emma okay? I love you two together but you seem distant from each other,” a reply to Farber reads.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

