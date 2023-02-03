Fans Want Emma Slater & Sasha Farber Back Together After New Video

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sasha Farber shared a video of himself and Emma Slater on Instagram. The two were married for four years before separating in 2022, and now fans want them to get back together.

“Cheeky samba!” Farber wrote as the caption of the video, which showed him and Slater dancing in pink outfits during a recent “Dancing With the Stars” live tour date.

Fans couldn’t get enough, with many taking to the comment section to share their hopes for a reconciliation between the couple.,

“I know you guys had a reason but wish you guys were still married,” one comment reads.

Another person wrote, “Is that Emma, can there be a chance of reconciliation. Ohhh that will be great.”

Many others shared that they are happy the couple remained friends, while others begged the two to get back together.

Slater & Farber Called It Quits 2022

After separation rumors swirled for nearly a year, Farber and Slater officially called it quits in 2022, per Us Weekly.

Multiple sources told the outlet that the couple has officially broken up. A source also confirmed the split to E! Online.

“They’ve been apart for many months now,” one source told Us Weekly. “They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life.”

According to the source, the decision was tough for the couple.

“It’s been a difficult time since they really care about each other and have been together for so long,” the source told Us Weekly, adding that the couple has yet to file for divorce.

Slater and Farber have been together since 2011, breaking up for a short period in 2014 before getting engaged in 2016. They have been married since 2018.

Neither has publicly commented on their split.

Slater Says The Couple Will Be ‘Friends For Life’

After the Monday, October 17, 2022 episode of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 when Farber and his partner, Selma Blair, left the competition, Slater went live on Instagram and shared some behind-the-scenes information from the press line.

She also shared exactly how she felt about Blair and Farber having to leave the competition, calling them the “true champions of the night.”

“Seeing her leave at such an early point in the competition, it’s sad, but it’s 100% the right thing to do,” Slater said at the time. “And she just superseded all kinds of expectations. She got 40 from the judges, a standing ovation, and she’s an absolute goddess. I think her and Sasha together are the perfect team. He did so well with her, and we’re all friends for life, for sure.”

Slater referred to Farber, but likely also to the entire “Dancing With the Stars” family, which Blair has been open about being a part of. Farber, for his part, called 2022 the “darkest year” of his life after that same episode.

“I don’t even know where to start, this has been the darkest year of my life, and I started to finally see the joy and light, the first day I got to hold your hand and teach you your first steps,” Farber wrote on Instagram. “You have taught me so much about myself and the things that really matter in life. You have inspired me and the whole world.”