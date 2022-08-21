Sasha Farber Reacts to Emma Slater’s Career Move Amid Split Rumors

Sasha Farber and Emma Slater have been the subject of split rumors for months.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancers have been a popular pair ever since they joined the ABC celebrity ballroom competition as full-time pros in Season 17, and fans are concerned about their relationship.

Farber proposed to his then-girlfriend in front of fans during a live DWTS results show in 2016, according to Entertainment Tonight. They wed in 2018, but in recent months, fans have speculated about the status of their relationship as social media posts have indicated they don’t spend a lot of time together.

According to In Touch Weekly, Farber and Slater have not publicly announced that they have split and have not filed for divorce as of early August 2022, yet rumors of a split continue to swirl.

But Farber recently showed support for his wife of four years after she posted an update on her side career.

Sasha Farber Approved of Emma Slater’s New Real Estate Photos

In an August 2022 Instagram post, Slater shared a gallery of images from a professional photoshoot. But instead of sequins and glitter as she wears on DWTS, Slater posed wearing a very professional-looking turtleneck and blazer. The dancer was serious in some shots and posed playfully in others.

“Please help me pick out my next Real Estate agent head shot (for real!) that I’m actually going to use on my materials and online,” she captioned the pic. “Really want your input, I personally think they get progressively better.”

Fan and friends reacted to the photos, including fellow DWTS pro Daniella Karagach. But Farber also made a rare appearance on Slater’s IG.

“These are amazing,” he wrote of the pics.

Farber rarely comments on Slater’s posts. He also did not reply to a subsequent commenter who asked, “[Sasha Farber] are you and Emma okay? I love you two together but you seem distant from each other.”

Emma Slater Announced Her New Career in 2020

According to her real estate Instagram page, when she’s not killing it on the dance floor, Slater is closing deals for Corcoran Global Living. In 2020, she posted news of her side gig on Instagram.

“I got my real estate license today!!!! I really can’t believe it!!!” she wrote at the time. “Not too many people know this but I’ve been studying for quite a while, and I’ve had a passion for real estate all my life. I plan to use it for personal investments as well as help others with their real estate needs too. Now I can Cha Cha Cha round my open houses while I show you how big the closet space is! Hahahaha! Yay! “

In early 2021, Slater revealed that she sold her first house – and it was for a special seller.

“I sold my first property today as a real estate agent!” she wrote in January 2021. “The property was my first listing, a 3 bed townhome in the heart of Hollywood and it was actually one I owned with @sashafarber1! So yeah, I was my first client and as a client, I can tell you I was pretty happy with my real estate agent lol!”

Slater revealed that she and her husband had purchased the townhouse three years prior.

