DWTS Fans Notice Pro Holding Hands With Season 33 Partner

Season 33 “Dancing With the Stars” partners Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran appeared to be holding hands while riding in a car ahead of week 7.

“Come along with me for camera blocking day on DWTS,” Tran wrote over a video on social media. On October 26, a fan of the show shared a screenshot of that video, and pointed out that Tran’s hand was intertwined with Farber’s as he drove them to the studio.

“I love this little life,” Tran captioned the post. Farber and Tran have gotten extremely close this season, but the two haven’t shared whether or not there’s anything romantic between them.

Fans Reacted to the Video of Sasha Farber & Jenn Tran Holding Hands

Both Tran and Farber are single, as far as the public knows. Tran ended up getting engaged to Devin Strader on the season finale of “The Bachelorette,” but her relationship didn’t last once cameras stopped rolling. Meanwhile, Farber hasn’t gone public with a relationship since his split from DWTS co-star, Emma Slater.

It’s no secret that fans are excited for a possible ballroom romance, as evidenced by the 100-plus comments that quickly racked up on the Reddit thread about Farber and Tran’s hand-holding video. Fans debated whether or not the two are an item and many seem to support the idea.

“I think they’re going to keep it professional (at least to the public) while the season is going on, but wouldn’t be shocked if after the season they reveal they are in a relationship!!” one person commented.

“I am fully in this. We haven’t had a good DWTS romance since Daniel and Britt, let us have it,” someone else said, referring to Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant who fell in love on season 31.

“Sorry not sorry I love it. It’s just nice to see her happy and treated kindly by a man, whatever it is,” a third Redditor added.

“I watched the vid. Yes they were def holding hands. I’m here for it. I’m coming from the bachelor world so admittedly I don’t know that much about Sasha, so all I’ll say is Jenn deserves this win,” a fourth comment read.

Sasha Farber & Jenn Tran’s Partnership Has Been a Hot Topic

There has been quite a bit of chatter surrounding Farber and Tran’s partnership even when the two had just met. There seemed to be an instant bond between them and some undeniable chemistry.

“I’ve won the lottery, this is what the jackpot means, like, literally,” Farber told Extra of getting partnered with Tran.

Meanwhile, former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke is convinced that Farber and Tran will hook up.

“I never would have guessed this, but from looking at their Instagram and TikToks, Jenn and Sasha are definitely going to do the dirty at some point,” Burke said on the September 13 episode of her “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast.

“They’re so cute. … And Sasha wants kids, like, oh my God, he’s going to freaking do it. I mean, I don’t think they’ve done it yet. I don’t think they’ve crossed that boundary yet, but they’re super flirty. They’re so cute. They would make beautiful babies,” she added.

Flash forward to mid-season, and other DWTS cast members, such as Derek Hough, are shipping the two.

