Sasha Farber & Jenn Tran Talk ‘Amazing Chemistry,’ Hint at What’s Next

After Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran were eliminated on “Dancing with the Stars” during the October 29 episode, they faced plenty of questions about what would happen next.

Fans have swooned over the pair’s chemistry throughout their partnership on season 33 of DWTS. In post-elimination episodes, Farber and Tran faced multiple questions regarding the state of their relationship, and whether anything romantic has or could develop.

Farber acknowledged he and Tran have “amazing chemistry,” and they both admitted it felt like fate that they’d been added to the cast last minute to partner with one another.

Sasha Farber & Jenn Tran Played Coy About a Potential Romance

The pair exchanged some knowing glances with one another during multiple interviews when the possibility of romance arose. In one interview, Farber and Tran talked with Extra TV after their elimination.

Farber noted, “I wasn’t even going to be on the season and everything happened so last minute…I feel like it was fate that we got together.”

When asked about potentially dating, Tran hesitated and told Farber to “Take it away.”

He replied, “Listen, I live a very private life,” and Tran teasingly interjected, “I know where you live.”

Farber continued, “I wanted her journey to be purely about dance…We have amazing chemistry and you could see that through our dancing and I’m really proud of her.”

“Yeah, that’s… yeah,” Farber clumsily concluded.

Tran stumbled similarly. “Yeah, we just shut [the rumors] down. Yep. We really shut those down.”

Tran Feels They Were Fated to Meet

In talking to Access Hollywood, Tran said, “We met last-minute, we weren’t supposed to be on the show, but, I’d say it was fate that we were supposed to meet.”

She explained they immediately hit it off and had a relationship where it “Felt like I’ve known him for years.”

The pair were asked about cooking for one another, as recent social media posts showed Farber cooking an incredible meal at his home for Tran.

Farber joked that whoever cooks shouldn’t have to do the dishes, and Tran replied, “Unless they’re really tired from dancing all day.”

Farber replied, “Well, now you won’t be” dancing all day, and that prompted quite a look from her.

There seemed to be some significant non-verbal communication happening between the two, but they didn’t clue in fans on anything more.

DWTS Fans Adore Them & Suspect Their Partnership Is More Than Professional

Fans of Farber and Tran’s partnership had a lot to say about their attempts to play coy regarding the future of their relationship.

“I love when they look at each other and feel they know what the other is saying with just their look,” one fan commented in the “Jenn and Sasha” subreddit.

Another fan gushed, “Look at him blushing! He’s so into this girl I find it to be the cutest thing ever! Yes you two really shut down those rumors!”

“Ok but the way she is looking at him! Even if it’s not romantic, he healed her and she clearly loves him for that,” suggested someone else.

“LOL! Like if you’re not together, just say you’re not together. Awfully coy for two people who are ‘just friends,’ 😉😏” read another Reddit user’s response.

“She’s not one to lie well as you can see it all in her face, so she defers to Sasha…who also isn’t a good liar. Neither have great poker faces,” wrote a different Redditor.

That poster continued, “Sasha often resorts to deflecting or misdirecting, but even then everyone is on to them.”