Sasha Farber Feels He’s ‘Won the Lottery’ With ‘Bachelorette’ Jenn Tran

The season 33 cast for “Dancing with the Stars” was announced on September 4, and it had one major surprise incorporated. Many fans expected that “The Bachelor” star Joey Graziadei would be a contestant. What nobody anticipated, however, was that the show would also add “The Bachelorette” Jenn Tran to the list, too.

Shortly before the cast announcement, DWTS spoilers from entertainment reporter Kristyn Burtt indicated there would be 12 couples on season 33.

During the August 30 episode of Cheryl Burke’s “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Burtt revealed Sasha Farber would be in the troupe without a celebrity partner.

However, that changed at the last minute. Now, Farber’s the 13th pro dancing this fall, and he’s partnered with Tran.

After the cast announcement, Farber and Tran started sharing tidbits from their rapidly blossoming partnership and fans immediately fell in love with them.

“I’ve won the lottery, this is what the jackpot means, like, literally,” Farber told Extra of partnering with Tran.

Jenn Tran & Sasha Farber 1st Met at the Airport

Tran told Extra that the past 24 hours or so had been a whirlwind. She revealed she only had 45 minutes to catch her flight to New York from Los Angeles after her “Bachelorette” finale ended.

During the interview, Farber added, “We met 4 or 5 hours ago and I feel like I’ve known her for a very long time.” The pair met for the first time at the airport as they were rushing to make their flight to New York.

The couple is already setting their sights on a season 33 win. Tran said her strategy to win “Dancing with the Stars” is to “give it everything I’ve got.” She also noted, “I do everything with full force and I’m excited.”

As the pair started making their way back to California, they bantered in posts on Farber’s Instagram Stories. Tran said she’d had no sleep and felt delusional, and he agreed she was delusional. She jokingly pushed back on that, and he declared she “made” him do a TikTok for her page.

In one of Tran’s Instagram Stories, she teased him about seemingly listening to “Dancing with the Stars” music all day. He shared they had been running together through “airport after airport,” and he added that he had been carrying her bags.

The new partners also revealed that Farber had only 45 minutes to get to the airport himself, and he didn’t even have a ticket booked for the flight when he got there. That’s how last minute this 13th pair was added to season 33.

DWTS Fans Are Enjoying Farber & Tran’s Dynamic

Tran posted the TikTok video she made with Farber to her page amid all the travel chaos. She lip-synced to the Sabrina Carpenter song “Sharpest Tool” and wrote in the caption, “All men do is lie, except for sasha.”

Farber seemed rather bemused by the TikTok recording experience. It sounded as if fans can expect many more videos from the pair as they embark on their “Dancing with the Stars” journey together.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans are already enjoying the partnership of Farber and Tran together.

One TikTok user commented, “So glad he’s your partner. He’s gonna be such a perfect person to be a bestie and help you get through this! Team Jenn and Sasha!!!”

“Beyond happy♥️♥️ the 2 of you … perfect,🕺” wrote a fan on Farber’s Instagram post.

Someone else added, “Yes!!!! I’m so happy for Jenn…you will bring so much joy and fun to her life. Can’t wait to watch this season!!”

Farber’s Instagram post received a lot of comments from others within the “Dancing with the Stars” family, too. Harry Jowsey, Selma Blair, Emma Slater, Amanda Kloots, Lindsay Arnold, and Suni Lee were among those excitedly commenting on the news.

The partnership received positive responses in the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit, too.

“Sasha plzzzzz don’t let us down this season,” one Reddit user wrote.

“I like them together already. I wasn’t sure what to make of Jenn since I don’t watch the show but I think they have a great dynamic already,” another Redditor shared.

“She definitely needed a let’s be besties pro and I’m so happy for her she got that,” someone else added.