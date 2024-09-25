DWTS Pro Thinks Sasha Farber Will Fall in Love

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke thinks that Sasha Farber and his season 33 partner Jenn Tran may end up hooking up.

“I never would have guessed this, but from looking at their Instagram and TikToks, Jenn and Sasha are definitely going to do the dirty at some point,” Burke said on the September 13 episode of her “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast.

“They’re so cute. … “Don’t they look so, and Sasha wants kids, like, oh my God, he’s going to freaking do it. I mean, I don’t think they’ve done it yet. I don’t think they’ve crossed that boundary yet, but they’re super flirty. They’re so cute. They would make beautiful babies, don’t you think?” she asked her co-host, Dave Quinn.

Later on in the podcast, Burke said that she’d love to see Farber succeed on the show — and in love.

“I’m actually rooting for them. I love Sasha. Sasha has really been through it. Like he deserves this and deserves to get married and have kids with Jenn Tran,” Burke said.

Farber was previously married to DWTS pro Emma Slater. The two split in 2022.

Fans See a Lot of Chemistry Between Sasha Farber & Jenn Tran

Tran was a last-minute addition to the cast of “Dancing With the Stars.” Just after the finale of “The Bachelorette” aired on ABC, she was whisked away to New York City for the cast announcement, which took place the very next day.

Tran got engaged to Devin Strader on the finale of her season, but the two broke up after getting back home. Since her time on the show, Tran has said that she’s not ready to date. However, Burke isn’t the only person who thinks that Farber and Tran could be a match.

“I see real chemistry with Sasha more than any of the guys from the show, Jen! You’ll make good looking kids! Gorgeous couple … if ever,” one person commented on an Instagram post from September 20.

“The best paring DWTS has ever done!! The chemistry you have with Sasha is iconic. Ready to see you kill it during week 2 queen,” someone else said.

“Please marry each other! Please,” a third comment read.

“Seems to me that’s a Love Story,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Sasha Farber Feels Like He ‘Won the Lottery’ With Jenn Tran as His Season 33 Partner

After learning that Tran was his partner for season 33, Farber was simply overjoyed. The two had instant chemistry and quickly bonded.

“I’ve won the lottery, this is what the jackpot means… we met 4-5 hours ago and I feel like I’ve known her for a very long time,” Farber told Extra .In the time since, Farber and Tran have been filming TikToks and posting regularly on social media in between their dance rehearsals.”Not enough words to say how proud I am of this girl right here , from day one you have been working sooooo hard, I’m so glad that we crossed paths and you came into my life!! LETSSSSS HAVE SOME FUN TOMORROW,” Farber captioned an Instagram post ahead of the season 33 premiere.So far, so good; Farber and Tran are toward the top of the leaderboard and already seem to have a lot of support from fans.

