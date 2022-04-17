Fans Congratulate ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro: ‘You Finally Did It’

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sasha Farber announced that he bought a new car, and friends and fans were excited about the news.

Farber posted a photo of himself posing next to a silver Porsche 911 on Instagram.

“Say hello to my little friend!!!!!” he wrote.

Friends Congratulated Farber on His Purchase

Friends and coworkers from “Dancing With the Stars” took to the comment section to congratulate Farber on his purchase.

“OHHHHHHHH SHOOOOTTTTT,” professional dancer Lindsay Arnold wrote in the comments. She later added, “Ps I just text you sooo uh text me back” and, “That’s a nice lookin car sash.”

“Congrats, you finally did it!” his wife, Emma Slater, commented.

Nastia Liukin, a former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant, wrote, “Yesssssss omg so good.”

“So this is what you did with the perdiem,” professional dancer Koko Iwasaki commented.

Many fans commented on the post to congratulate Farber as well, with some joking that it was “just the size” for the dancer.

Farber Apologized After Facing Backlash

In March 2022, Farber apologized after facing backlash from some fans after liking a post on Instagram. The image in the post read “Boys have a penis. Girls have a vagina,” a quote from a notable scene in the 1990 movie “Kindergarten Cop.”

In a March 20 tweet, Farber defended himself against the backlash.

“Wow it’s so funny, you see a picture online that reminds me of being a kid watching that movie with your family and people start jumping to conclusions, because you like a movie!” he wrote.

He also said that he “wanted to make everything clear” and apologized once again.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Is Moving to Disney+

Disney+ announced on Twitter on April 8, 2022, that the show is now going to be the first live show the streaming service is introducing.

“Get the Mirrorball ready,” the tweet reads. “Dancing With the Stars” is moving to a new home when it returns this fall as the first LIVE series on #DisneyPlus #DWTS.”

The show will no longer be airing live on ABC and will instead live only on the parent network’s streaming service. Fans and followers of the account replied with their reactions to the news, with some saying that it is a good move for the network.

Variety has confirmed that the show will no longer air on ABC.

“’Dancing with the Stars’ has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, told the outlet. “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

According to the outlet, the show could be one of many that makes the move in the future.

Deadline reports that NFL’s Monday Night Football will be taking the slot usually reserved for “Dancing With the Stars” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The network will show three games instead of two.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

