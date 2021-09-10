Sasha Farber & Pasha Pashkov ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Partners Revealed: Report

Pasha Pashkov and Sasha Farber are two of the professional dancers on the upcoming season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.” Now, both of their partners for 2021 have been revealed.

Pashkov and Farber join returning female professional dancers Lindsay Arnold, Britt Stewart, Cheryl Burke, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater and Jenna Johnson.

For male dancers, they join Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko and Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

Spoiler warning: There are spoilers for the cast of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 below including Pashkov and Farber’s partners and the cast list for the upcoming season.

The following leaks come about by Dance Dish With KB, a source that posts accurate information about upcoming seasons of the show.

Pasha Pashkov & Christine Chiu

Pashkov will be partnered with reality TV star Christine Chiu for the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Chiu announced her involvement on Instagram, writing, “Let’s get this dance party started! Suuuuper excited to be shakin’ it on #dwts Season 30 Thank you @dancingabc for making my little girl and big girl dreams come true!”

Pashkov also announced that he would be returning to the ballroom in an Instagram post.

“…and we’re BACK! Honored to be a part of the show that has been running 30 seasons now and keeps brining good vibes and smiles into American homes. See you in your living rooms,” he wrote.

He also expressed his excitement for the celebrity cast reveal, which took place on “Good Morning America” on September 8, 2021.

“Cats out of the bag! My partner was revealed earlier today on @goodmorningamerica along with 14 other amazing celebs for season 30 of @dancingabc. Less than 2 weeks away! Heading to the studio to prep for the premiere. See y’all Sept 20th on ABC,” he wrote.

Sasha Farber & Sunisa Lee

Sasha Farber is partnered for the upcoming season with Olympic gymnast and gold medalist Sunisa Lee.

When it was announced that Farber would be returning to the ballroom, he took to Instagram to share his appreciation alongside his wife, Emma Slater.

“It’s official we are soooooooooo excited to be back on #DWTS this show is so special to us, it has changed our lives and given us the opportunity to create so many incredible memories that we will cherish forever and ever!!! CANT WAIT TO GET STARTED!!! LETS GO SEASON 30 @dancingabc bring it on,” he wrote.

Here are all the celebrities you’ll see in the ballroom:

“Dancing With the Stars” premieres on September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

