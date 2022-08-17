Sasha Farber Shares Sad Post Amid Emma Slater Split Rumors

Sasha Farber and Emma Slater tied the knot in September 2018. The “Dancing With the Stars” pros have not been posting much about one another outside of work-related things and fans have long thought that the two have ended things.

Rumors that Farber and Slater had split kicked into high gear back in May 2022, when Slater shared a birthday message for Farber on her Instagram feed.

“Happy birthday @sashafarber1!!! What a special one you are, no doubt about that :) Thank you for all that you do and all that you are. You are so loved, loved by everyone and you deserve the best always. You’re always there for everyone, doing everything to make other people happy. Even when theres a lot going on. I wish you everything that your heart desires! Here to cheer you on no matter what!! Everyone wish Sash a happy birthday!!!!!” Slater wrote.

Several fans took to Reddit to discuss the birthday post, many feeling like the message was far more friendly than romantic. And while neither Slater nor Farber have addressed the break-up chatter, both have been active on social media and have been carrying on life per usual — seemingly without one another.

In August, Farber shared a Reel to his Instagram Stories about loss and feelings of sadness and pain after one experiences loss.

Farber Shared a Sad Reel to His Instagram Stories

On August 9, 2022, an Instagram account shared a Reel in which a child’s voice narrates a cartoon video explaining loss.

Farber shared the video to his Instagram Stories but did not provide any context or even a caption.

“People come into our lives and you never know for how long. Sometimes they leave at the end of the movie and sometimes they leave right in the middle. And it’s confusing and weird and messed up and painful. It’s so painful. But I want you to look at pain as this thing. This tangible thing. Let’s say pain is a box. When you take the box out of your chest and you open it up, it’s all the memories and all the love. And all the good times you had with this person. It might be dark and gray on the outside but the inside is beautiful because the box is the reminder that they were real. I know this is so hard but I also know that you got this. I believe in you and I love you. Byyye,” the narration reads.

Fans Often Ask About the Status of Farber & Slater’s Relationship

Although fans did not get an opportunity to comment on the sad Reel because it was posted on Farber’s Instagram Stories, they have taken to the comments section of other posts on his Instagram feed to inquire about his relationship with Slater.

The questions and concerns about Farber and Slater’s relationship have been rolling in for months.

“SASHA, I know it’s not our business, but you and Emma make a great couple. I loved the fact that you asked her to marry you on DWTS. So really we have the right to know what happened. Don’t break my heart and tell me it’s over…I love you 2 together,” one person commented on a photo of Farber and one of his dog’s on August 2, 2022.

“What happened to him & Emma??” another person asked.

“Where is Emma,” a third comment read.

Similar comments unfold on both Farber and Slater’s Instagram posts, but neither has decided to respond to any of the questions about their relationship.

