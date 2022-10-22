DWTS Pro Shares Video of Partner Crying: ‘You Changed My Life’

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Sasha Farber shared a behind-the-scenes moment with his season 31 partner, Selma Blair.

The 50-year-old actress was forced to eliminate herself from the Disney+ dancing competition after she received bad news about her health. Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, per Page Six, and she was vocal about her illness while competing on DWTS with Farber.

On October 19, 2022, Farber gave fans a look at the tearful aftermath after Blair received the MRI results that prompted her to quit DWTS.

Sasha Farber Shared Video of Selma Blair Reacting to Her MRI Results

Blair told press reporters that her decision to leave DWTS came after she received results from an MRI and was advised by her doctors to not bear weight on her knee. It was then that she realized she couldn’t risk damage to her bones.

“It wasn’t great, but nothing horrible,” she said of her scan results, per Entertainment Weekly. “But I realized, ‘I’m not prepared for horrible.’ Leaving was horrible enough.”

In a video posted to his Instagram page, Blair was seen crying after receiving concerning news following the MRI on her knee. In the clip, the actress was sitting on a couch in the rehearsal studio, sobbing after she received her results. At one point she blew Farber a kiss then put her head into her arms and continued to cry.

Farber captioned the post to confirm that the video was taken on the day that Blair’s doctor told her she couldn’t continue in the DWTS competition.

“[My] heart broke for her,” the pro dancer wrote, before describing Blair as “a champion, a warrior, a star.” “You have inspired the whole world,” he wrote. “You have changed my life and so many others… I am honored I got to go on the journey with you.”

Farber also described Blair as “living proof” that anyone can do something if they set their mind to it.

Blair commented on Farber’s post, writing, “I miss you. And that room. So much. “

Selma Blair Shared a Look Back at Her Entire DWTS Journey

Even though she made the decision to leave the competition, Blair performed a final dance with Farber on the “Most Memorable Year” episode of DWTS. The two danced a waltz to the song “What the World Needs Now Is Love” before Blair said goodbye to the ballroom.

On her Instagram page, Blair shared a montage of photos from her five-week journey on ‘Dancing With the Stars.”

“My final waltz,” she captioned the post. “Girlhood dreams realized. And making new friends in all of you is my honor. And I hold you all dear. Forever. From the first week to the last.”

The photo featured Blair posing with other DWTS contestants including Jessie James Decker, Gabby Windey, Shangela, and Joseph Baena, as well as longtime judge Carrie Ann Inaba. There was also a group photo as the cast hugged Blair goodbye on her final night in the competition. Her young son, Arthur, stood by her side.

Farber commented on Blair’s post with a hint that fans haven’t seen the last of their partnership.

“We are taking this on the road!” the “Dancing With the Stars” pro wrote.

