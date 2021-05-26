‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Choreographs Olympic Gymnastics Routine

The professional dancers on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” are often very talented in choreography, as it’s a large part of what they do on the show. One pro took his talents a step further and teamed up with a former celebrity partner to choreograph her winning gymnastics floor routine.

Sasha Farber is credited with choreographing Biles’ floor routine, which she debuted during the U.S. Classic ahead of the rescheduled Olympics, according to Sports Illustrated. The floor routine received a 14.250 score because of the high level of difficulty in the routine, and it was the best score of the competition.

During the routine, Biles performed a triple-twisting double backflip and a double layout half, which are two signature skills that have been named after her, according to Sports Illustrated, and she became the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike.

The 2021 competition was the first time Biles had competed since the 2019 World Championships. It was her fifth all-around win, despite the fact that she fell twice throughout the competition. Her high level of difficulty balanced out the falls, leading to Biles’ win.

Farber Visited Biles in 2021 to Work On the Floor Routine

Farber posted on Instagram on April 28, 2021, to document that he was with Biles and working on her routine.

“What a fun trip, love our laughs and jokes,” he wrote. “So much fun working with this one!! I’m SO EXCITED FOR @simonebiles she is on [fire]. What she can do with her body is out of this world, how much power she has is just not possible for a human.”

He added, “I literally watched her fly in the air, she is not human!! Her drive and dedication is out of this world. She just keeps getting better and better!! I’m literally going to be in the audience holding the biggest sign for you with the biggest smile on my face. Love ya Simz! #family #goat.”

Biles Competed on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alongside Farber

Biles and Farber were partners on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2017. She was voted off shortly after receiving her first and second perfect scores of the season.

After being voted off, she spoke with ET Online about her time on the show and why she wasn’t upset she was eliminated.

“This isn’t my element,” she told the outlet at the time. “If it were gymnastics, I’d be like, ‘You know what Simone, you better get back into the gym.’ But I don’t know how to dance in heels! I was still tripping yesterday.”

Farber said at the time that dancing with Biles was a dream come true.

“This has literally been a dream come true to work with her,” he told the outlet. “She’s grown so much as a person and I wish she was in the finals, I wish she won this whole competition, and I wish the best for her. I’m going to be there cheering her on at the next Olympics with a huge sign saying ‘Go Simone!'”

It looks like he’ll be cheering her on once again in 2021, as he helped out with her routine.

