DWTS Pro Undergoes Second Emergency Surgery Following Premiere

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Sasha Farber underwent an emergency root canal after the premiere on Monday, September 19, 2022. Then, Farber went back in on Thursday, September 22 for another surgery.

Farber posted about the pain he was in on his Instagram Stories, uploading an image of himself appearing to be under anesthesia in a dental office for the second time this week.

“Game set match 10:22 pm I don’t want to be in pain anymore this is the last one,” he wrote.

Farber was originally rushed from the ballroom to the dentist on Monday, sharing the same type of picture. He was back in rehearsals the following day, however, not allowing the surgery to set his training with his partner, Selma Blair, back.

Farber Shared a Tribute to His ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner

After the premiere episode, Farber took to Instagram to share a tribute to his “Dancing With the Stars” partner.

“Where do I even begin, last night @selmablair took her first dance on that dance floor,” he wrote. “Everyday we are faced with challenges in our own personal life whether it’s physical or emotional, but the aim of the game is to believe in your self and always trust that everything will work out. @selmablair you are the true definition of that, you have inspired me to the next level, and I’m sure everyone watching, I am so proud of you, and all your obstacles that you have over come and I’m so excited to be on this journey with you !”

Blair sent love to Farber after the show.

“All the love to @sashafarber1 and my crew of greats,” Blair wrote on Instagram.

Farber & His Wife Split Up Ahead of the Premiere’

In August 2022, multiple sources speaking with E! Online and Us Weekly confirmed that Farber and Slater were no longer together, though they have not yet filed divorce papers.

Slater and Farber have been together since 2011, breaking up for a short period in 2014 before getting engaged in 2016. They have been married since 2018.

“They’ve been apart for many months now,” one source told Us Weekly. “They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life.”

Both Slater and Farber are professional dancers on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars,” meaning they’re still spending time together after the split was confirmed.

On September 16, 2022, Slater and Farber were spotted out and about for the first time since their apparent split in photos published by Us Weekly. In the photos, the two, alongside Farber’s “Dancing With the Stars” partner Selma Blair, took a walk.

Slater opened up to reporters after the season premiere, according to Us Weekly, sharing that she cried during Farber and Blair’s performance.

“[My face] was streaming with tears,” she shared. “It’s just something that is so indescribable. And to look at her and to say she’s an inspiration is an understatement. She is just magical to me.”

She added, “performing on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ [while] battling with [multiple sclerosis], she also absolutely stunning while she’s doing it. Look, she’s actually living out her fear. And I know that took a lot of courage. I can’t even imagine what a true inspiration she is to a lot of people.”