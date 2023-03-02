Fans Think Reality TV Star Is Heading to the Ballroom for Season 32

The next season of “Dancing With the Stars” is likely a few months away, but that doesn’t mean that fans aren’t already thinking about who might be cast.

On February 26, 2023, “Chrisley Knows Best” and “Growing Up Chrisley” star Savannah Chrisley shared that she’s been “keeping a secret.” She uploaded an Instagram post that was simply a string of emoji to the Chrisley-owned makeup company’s Instagram page. The six emoji were a smiley face with a cowboy hat, lipstick, stars, music notes, the dancing lady, and the American flag.

“We’ve been keeping a secret from y’all… can you guess what’s coming from the emojis? p.s – We already know you’re going to love it,” the caption read. Many fans seem to think that Chrisley is going to reveal that she’s going to compete on DWTS.

Heavy has reached out to Chrisley’s rep for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Want Savannah Chrisley to Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Perhaps it could be a case of wishful thinking, but many fans have been trying to guess what Chrisley’s secret is and many have guessed that she’s going on DWTS.

“Dancing with the stars?” one person guessed.

“That’s what I first thought as well,” someone responded.

“Dancing with the stars, please,” read another comment.

Chrisley didn’t tease such news on her personal Instagram page.

Back in 2017, Chrisley’s father Todd Chrisley told Entertainment Tonight that he’d love to do the show — if he had time. He also said he’d like to compete against his two kids, Chase Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley.

“You never know,” Savannah Chrisley told her dad.

“Yes, you do know. You keep saying, ‘Daddy, I wanna do Dancing With the Stars!’ She is so thirsty for Dancing With the Stars,” he responded.

Savannah Chrisley explained that she’s not “thirsty,” but she really would want to do the show — if it worked with her schedule. At the time, the family’s reality show was airing on the USA Network. “Chrisley Knows Best” and “Growing Up Chrisley” were canceled in 2022, according to Deadline. The decision to end the shows came after Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley were sentenced to prison after being convicted of fraud.

Savannah Chrisley Previously Sounded Off on a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Champ

Chrisley’s name has come up in conversations amongst fans when it comes to upcoming DWTS casts, and she has also made headlines when it comes to the show, but not for reasons one might think.

In early February 2023, Chrisley called out “Dancing With the Stars” season 27 winner Bobby Bones. The radio host discussed the sentencing of Chrisley during his radio show, which got Chrisley’s attention. Bones essentially said that he feels that once people are “convicted and found guilty” it’s fair to say that they committed the crimes they had been accused of.

“So… @mrbobbybones – if you’d like to discuss my family and the case then let’s sit down and do it accurately. Yes – BOTH of my parents are incarcerated. That would be one thing that you are correct on,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories on February 7, 2023, according to Us Weekly. She went on to say that there’s a percentage of people who are serving time behind bars who are actually innocent.

“All I ask is for mutual respect and decency. But for now I will meet you where you came for me,” she added.

